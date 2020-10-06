OB Planners: Dedicated Turn Lane on Nimitz, Time Limits at Beach Lots and Ban of Cars at Del Monte Overlook – Wed., Oct.7

The Ocean Beach Planning Board meets Wednesday, October 7 via Cisco WebEx – which people can join (details below)- at 6 pm. Although there doesn’t appear to be any private developments to review, there are plenty of public projects or improvements to check out. This issues at this meeting will probably have more impact on OB residents than usual meetings do.

Here are the issues and public projects to review:

Bike Lane and Dedicated Turn Lane The Board will consider a motion to ask the City to evaluate whether to install a protected Class 1 or Class 4 bike lane and dedicated right hand turn lane to go west on West Point Loma Blvd from southbound Nimitz Blvd. OBceans for decades have turned right onto WPL from Nimitz southbound as a type of residential prerogative. This item is on the Consent Agenda, which means it may not be up for discussion – just a vote.

OB Estuary Enhancement Project – the Board will review a proposal from the City’s Park and Recreation Dept to improve the fencing of the estuary at the end of Dog Beach.

– the Board will review a proposal from the City’s Park and Recreation Dept to improve the fencing of the estuary at the end of Dog Beach. Time Limits at Beach Parking Lots – The Board will consider whether to ask the City for a time limit enforcement at beach parking lots and what the time limit should be.

– The Board will consider whether to ask the City for a time limit enforcement at beach parking lots and what the time limit should be. Ban of Cars at Del Monte Overlook? – The OB Board will review a proposal by the City to permanently ban vehicles from the Del Monte Ave overlook. Why is the City proposing this? Are nearby residents complaining? This overlook is a fave of locals – and has been utilized for literally decades. So why now does the City wish to implement a permanent ban?

Ebers Street Park Improvements – The Parks Ad Hoc Committee has made recommendations to improve the park.

The meeting will be held via Cisco WebEx – and you can join the meeting here. If prompted, the meeting number is 126 374 9087 and the password is 92107ob or 9201762 if joining by phone.

Here’s the official agenda:

Contact info:

For more information please contact:?

Andrea Schlageter, Chair

aeschlag@gmail.com / 619-818-2555

4876 Santa Monica Avenue #133San Diego, CA 92107

Oceanbeachplanning.org