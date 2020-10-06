OB Planners: Dedicated Turn Lane on Nimitz, Time Limits at Beach Lots and Ban of Cars at Del Monte Overlook – Wed., Oct.7

The Ocean Beach Planning Board meets Wednesday, October 7 via Cisco WebEx – which people can join (details below)- at 6 pm. Although there doesn’t appear to be any private developments to review, there are plenty of public projects or improvements to check out. This issues at this meeting will probably have more impact on OB residents than usual meetings do.
Here are the issues and public projects to review:
- Bike Lane and Dedicated Turn Lane The Board will consider a motion to ask the City to evaluate whether to install a protected Class 1 or Class 4 bike lane and dedicated right hand turn lane to go west on West Point Loma Blvd from southbound Nimitz Blvd. OBceans for decades have turned right onto WPL from Nimitz southbound as a type of residential prerogative. This item is on the Consent Agenda, which means it may not be up for discussion – just a vote.
- OB Estuary Enhancement Project – the Board will review a proposal from the City’s Park and Recreation Dept to improve the fencing of the estuary at the end of Dog Beach.
- Time Limits at Beach Parking Lots – The Board will consider whether to ask the City for a time limit enforcement at beach parking lots and what the time limit should be.
- Ban of Cars at Del Monte Overlook? – The OB Board will review a proposal by the City to permanently ban vehicles from the Del Monte Ave overlook. Why is the City proposing this? Are nearby residents complaining? This overlook is a fave of locals – and has been utilized for literally decades. So why now does the City wish to implement a permanent ban?
- Ebers Street Park Improvements – The Parks Ad Hoc Committee has made recommendations to improve the park.
The meeting will be held via Cisco WebEx – and you can join the meeting here. If prompted, the meeting number is 126 374 9087 and the password is 92107ob or 9201762 if joining by phone.
Uh, the Del Monte Street overlook is actually located in the Peninsula plan jurisdiction. The OB/Peninsula boundary is the center line of Froude Street.
By the way, I was really curious about what happened at the overlook. At the start of the pandemic beach closures, some temporary barricades and yellow tape were placed at the edge of the pavement. Some time after that , some candle type bollards were placed across the end of the paved street. Shortly after that, a number of boulders were placed to further block cars from getting onto the unpaved overlook. Then, the bollards and boulders were removed. Anybody have any idea of what was going on here? Since I had not seen any action by the Peninsula planners on their agendas, I kind of assumed that it was either an “emergency” action by the city or perhaps a volunteer action by adjacent homeowners, but I’m not really sure.
The OB Board is aware that it is in the Peninsula area, but either the city or the PCPB asked them for their thoughts.
Why is there a “consent item” on a planning board agenda? The whole point of planning boards is to give the community a chance to be heard, I’ve never seen this.
And, that item would very probably get a great deal of positive support, which would only help the board’s position.
What is the item about improving the fencing of the estuary at the end of Dog Beach? It states “improve,” which indicates something is already there. What fencing is this referring to?
This might have a bit to do with the fencing action item:
https://obrag.org/2020/09/ocean-beachs-dog-beach-its-not-for-the-birds/
Yea, thanks, Peter, I saw that article and I wondered if there was a connection. But, the agenda item said “improve” a fence. If it was about installing a new fence, I think some people might be interested in this.
Months ago the OB Board voted to allow “consent items” – which can be removed by one Board member and an audience member as well, I believe.
“time limit enforcement at beach parking lots and what the time limit should be.”
There’s no one answer here. The beach parking lots and Newport and Santa Monica West of Sunet Cliffs should be a mix of normal un-metered spots, 6-hour meters, 2 hour meters, and 30 minute meters.