Trump’s COVID-19: Is There a Doctor in the House?

By Colleen O’Connor

This may be a bigger scandal than Trump’s $750 tax bill; First Lady Melania’s “F-bombs” about Christmas; his 25,000 lies; the audio confirmation that Trump knew of the serious dangers of COVID-19 in February, and yet continued with his incompetent and cruel responses.

The President of the U.S. is in a hospital with COVID-19, taking experimental drugs, in the middle of a pandemic. This has serious national security implications.

And how did we get here? What next?

For a refresher, remember Trump’s doctors?

Doctor #1, the Queens’ podiatrist, Larry Braunstein, who provided the then 22-year old Donald Trump with draft-ineligible “bone spurs” diagnoses during the Vietnam war?

Doctor #2, Dr. Harold Bornstein, Trump’s longest-serving, long-haired personal doctor for 37 years. His medical appraisal of the newly elected President?

“The president’s lab results were “astonishingly excellent.” His strength and stamina “extraordinary” and his cardiovascular system “excellent.” As Dr. Borstein announced, Mr. Trump “will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” And later admitted that Trump dictated the appraisal.

His replacement, doctor #3, White House physician, Ronny Jackson.

He, too, found only praise for the portly president who devoured junk food. “If he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old,” Jackson proclaimed. Dr. Jackson, aka “the candy man,” left the White House after being accused of improperly handing out prescription drugs, drinking on the job and creating a hostile work environment. He denies all charges, but eventually retired from the Navy.

Recently, Trump has become his own “acting” doctor; delivering test results himself.

Remember the cognitive test: Recite: “Person. Woman. Man Camera.”

Trump exclaimed that he “aced it” and he is “cognitively there.” Adding, even the doctors said, “they’d never seen anything like it.”

Which leads us to the current debacle of the photo-op of a dozen white coats, listening to the current White House physician, (doctor #4) Dr. Sean Conley, obfuscate, misdirect and misdiagnose Trump’s condition.

All “positive.” “No oxygen today.” “In good spirits.” “Rather not get into that.”

This nonsense held for mere minutes before another wanna-be doctor #5, White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, upended the script. Meadows to the press pool, “We’re still not on a clear path yet to a full recovery.”

So, which is it? Hospitalization for a panic attack? Or serious COVID-19 symptoms following a positive test?

Is Michal Moore correct, this is all “fake news” to give the President an out of the next debate and all the bad news of the past few weeks?

Who knows? No one in the House or Senate Intelligence committees seems to know.

And how about Mike Pence out campaigning? Who is minding the store?

Trump insists he is, while several newspapers are quietly updating his obituary and the mainstream media is full of line of succession scenarios.

More alarming, is Trump’s behavior this weekend; designed to prove he is still in charge.

Posing for the cameras in the hospital’s Presidential suite while signing a blank sheet of paper (to show he is busy); a joy ride outside the hospital (in his hermetically sealed limo) to wave at supporters outside. After he, his wife, his staffers, closes aides, Senators, and Secret Service detail tested positive, Trump still commands, “don’t tell anyone,” as if that will stop the spread.

About that joy ride, “Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater.

This is insanity,” opined Dr. James Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed. That the drive-by photo op was “insanity.”

Is it drug-induced insanity one might ask? Look at his “kitchen sink” of meds.

Dexamethasone (steroid)

Regeneron’s unapproved “compassion use” antibody drug for covid

Rosuvastatin for high cholesterol.

An antibiotic for rosacea.

Baby aspirin for heart health.

Propecia for hair growth.

Zinc

Melatonin

Daily Aspirin

Pepcid

According to the Baltimore Sun, “Side effects for dexamethasone include mental problems such as aggression, agitation, nervousness, trouble speaking, walking, thinking and in rare cases, grandiose delusions.

“In some cases, they may cause psychiatric effects, leading to feelings of grandiosity and mania, or even delirium and psychosis.”

Trump remains the Commander-in-Chief. If he orders his Navy doctors to declare him fit to command. What is their response? The same as all of his previous doctors? Yes, sir.

Who will tell the truth?

Don’t look to Cabinet. They have been complicit four years.

Don’t look to the Senate Republicans. They will do as commanded.

So, we are left with the question. “Is there a doctor in the House?” Literally, a physician in the House of Representatives who can provide the scientific medical condition of the President’s illness?