Meet the Newest Residents of Sunset Cliffs

By Judi Curry

They come in all shapes, sizes and colors. They heard it was a great place to vacation – food is plentiful; many different kinds available, although they might have to look for it under mounds of trash being deposited by other vacationers, residents, dog walkers, etc., but it a great place to raise their children, and their children’s children.

Sometimes it is pizza, sometimes it is hamburger, sometimes it is even dog food or food that has been left for the birds. Sometimes the bounty is so good that they can survive for days.

And how does all this wonderful food come to Sunset Cliffs? To paraphrase Elizabeth Barrett Browning – “let me count the ways.”

There are tourists that come to the Cliffs to watch the sunset and leave their trash behind. There are locals that come to walk their dog and watch the sunset and leave their trash behind. There are people that go to the cliffs to feed the birds and leave their trash behind. There are party-goers that party all night, playing loud music and shooting off firecrackers, and leave their trash behind. And the latest – ta, ta,ta,ta…….

There are now party trucks that park in the parking lots and sell food. Last night there was a pizza truck, spewing smoke all over, selling pizza to those that were able to find a parking space in the lots. (Oh yeah – double and triple park is now the rule.)

The night before there was a food truck selling everything that you could want to while watching the sunset.

And of course those purchasing the products are not putting their trash in the trash barrels in the lots. Of course not. You want to know why? Because they are filled to overflowing and there is no room, even if they wanted to do so. So the easiest thing to do is to drop it on the ground and drive away. After all, you wouldn’t want to put it in your car and drive it home, would you?

Remember Richard Aguirre and his “Surf Check” in the parking lot on the corner of Sunset Cliffs and Pt. Loma Avenue? Do you remember how much difficulty he had in getting the proper licenses to sell his food from his trailer? It took months to do so and almost every week he was checked out by the Health Department and others.

How in the world can these vendors just pull into the parking lots and begin selling their wares? And it isn’t just them. There are party buses here every night with huge crowds; loud music; and, of course, food. As many times as I have complained to Jen Campbell’s office nothing is ever done. You can’t do in Pacific Beach what is being done at Sunset Cliffs. And yet, our Cliffs are more fragile than anything at Pacific Beach. Tour books tout this area as one of the beauties of San Diego. And so they come in all shapes and sizes. And they stay. And they multiply.

Let me introduce you to our newest neighbors – Mr. and Ms. Rat and family. There are hundreds of them. And that is no exaggeration. My neighbor across the street caught 9 in one night. I have found them in my pool room; in my laundry room; in traps that I have set in my garden. People on Next Door are asking for suggestions in how to rid their gardens, homes, etc. of these vermin carrying pests.

I’ve had Vermin Control officers come to my home to check it out. They have left traps for me to catch these unwelcome residents; they have encouraged me to tell my neighbors about them so that they can distribute traps all around here. If you look at your tax bill you will see that we are taxed a “vector disease control” amount. That’s why I don’t hesitate to contact the office.

But until the city closes the parking lots on Sunset Cliffs for overnight parking, we are going to be inundated by the rat families. And let me remind you that they carry disease and like those people feeding them, they are willing to share those diseases with us. The noise is one thing; the infestation of these pests could result in a life-threatening situation.

And please, people, do not put out poison to kill them. Something that might eat a poisoned rat can also die from the poison – like your dog or cat – or a bird – or….. Complain to the City; complain to Campbell; write letters. Let your voice be heard.

And if you are watching the sunset from the cliffs – please take your trash home with you.