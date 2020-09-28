The Final Episode of the Trump Show: The Fat Lady Is Singing and the Squeeze Is On

By Colleen O’Connor

What a blockbuster ending to the final episode of the final season of the Trump Show.

It all came down to money. But, then that is how it all started, too. He ran for office, so the rumors go, (and now seem prophetic) as a “branding exercise.” He was in debt with no stocks, assets, or other liquid assets to cover the come due bills.

Trump did not plan on winning. He needed to rebrand his name; get more money from licensing the Trump name on towers, golf courses, and of course, the ultimate scheme, “Trump Tower Moscow.”

For that possible gift of land, Trump would build a skyscraper of condos, exclusively for the Russian 0ligarchs. The penthouse would be a gift to Putin.

Only problem, those pesky tax returns have now interfered. You know the ones. Those “under audit” so he couldn’t release them. He wanted to, but moaned, “I am prohibited from doing so without permission from the IRS. I am under audit.”

Those same taxes thought to be part of the of Special Counsel’ investigation. Only, Mueller neglected to investigate them. The same taxes about which Trump often boasted, “Only stupid people pay taxes.”

The latest blockbuster ending to the Final episode of the Trump Show just made worldwide headlines (and probably another Pulitzer Prize) for the New York Times. According to the Times:

“Donald J. Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency. In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750.

“He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made.

He is also, “beset by losses and hundreds of millions of dollars in debt coming due that he has personally guaranteed.”

Add to this, “a decade-long audit battle with the Internal Revenue Service over the legitimacy of a $72.9 million tax refund that he claimed, and received, after declaring huge losses.

“An adverse ruling could cost him more than $100 million.”

Details about the Moscow Miss Universe contest; the Apprentice income; his golf course loses; casino bankruptcy; use of his hotels to generate much needed income from lobbyists; foreign influence seekers; and taxpayer-funded “official “presidential stays of staff, Secret Service, and others at Trump properties;” are all included.

The story is longer and more alarming than most Agatha Christie mysteries. Undoubtedly, the current Supreme Court nomination fracas will move to the “so what” back burners.

It will also revive the questions surrounding Trump’s first impeachment; rev up the DNA lawsuit and discovery for an alleged rape; and generate even more frenzied reporting over Trump’s, “I need the nine Justices to decide this election” claims.

Small wonder he won’t pledge to accept a peaceful transition of power should he be defeated. The squeeze is on. Financially and politically.

What are his options as his Presidency winds down?

Several have argued since the Access Hollywood (“grab ‘em by the ‘p***y”) tape that Trump would resign. Or he would quit when the Russia investigation got too close; or the rumors about invoking the 25th Amendment; or the countless episodes of jaw-dropping chaos and lies.

Still, the Trump Soap Opera still has legs. The Fat Lady may be warming up, but she has yet to sing the dying aria.

For example:

Trump resigns, but only after full and complete pardons for himself; his family members; his staff; attorneys; his already indicted or convicted felonious friends (Manafort, Flynn, etc.); and an end to all audits; outstanding debts; bankruptcy fillings or any court cases involving alleged rapes or harassment claims.

Another possibility. He pulls a fake illness that keeps him bedridden in the White House or at Mar-A-Lago (complete with taxpayer-provided Secret Service protection and valet amenities) until his term expires in January.

Then again, he may just threaten war with China; invoke the Insurrection Act; or attempt to “burn down the house,” until some billionaire bails him out and/or Deutsche Bank forgives all his outstanding loans.

Stay tuned.