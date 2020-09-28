Vote Yes on Proposition 15: Ignore the Corporate Lies and Put Our Schools and Communities First

By Jim Miller

With the economic and budgetary crisis in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are anxious about upcoming budget cuts at the state and local levels that will harm education and local services. It can be a helpless feeling waiting for the shoe to drop, but, in this case, with Proposition 15 on the ballot this November 3rd, there is something we can do about it—pass Prop 15 and bring billions of dollars of new, ongoing revenue into the system.

Proposition 15 will require that commercial property valued at more than $3 million be reassessed at fair market value every three years.

This closes a loophole that large corporations have used for decades to avoid paying their fair share of property taxes.

The richest 10% of corporate properties will provide 92% of the revenue.

Prop 15 specifically exempts all residential properties and agricultural land, maintaining full Prop 13 protections for homeowners, renters, and agriculture.

Thus, when opponents of Prop 15 talk about it raising property taxes on individual homeowners or crushing small businesses, they are simply lying. The truth is that huge corporate property owners who have been taking advantage of this loophole for years want to avoid paying their fair share of taxes. So corporate-funded ad campaigns are spewing falsehoods about Proposition 15 to protect the interest of companies like Chevron and the Disney Corporation.

With the potential of huge budget cuts to our schools, colleges, and communities on the horizon, the $12 billion of revenue annually will do a lot to help shore up education and other services in California in the years to come. It would be a centerpiece of what we hope will be a just recovery from the current crisis. We don’t simply want to stop cuts, we want to ensure our communities have a consistent, stable revenue stream to help build a better future.

More specifically, Prop 15 is estimated to reclaim $700 million for our region. Public schools, community colleges, local governments, and services will all get a share of the revenue generated by making wealthy corporations pay their fair share in property taxes.

By now you have seen the corporate funded TV commercials featuring barber shops and small businesses going under after an evil property tax increase. The truth is that small businesses will not be affected in any way whatsoever, but the anti-15 forces are using this imagery because they know you won’t get all teary and sympathetic if they feature an oil company. Hence, the lie.

The same holds for the bogus claim in the TV ads that “they” are coming to raise your property tax on your home. Individual homeowners are completely exempted in Proposition 15, but the corporate opponents of the measure know this is a lie that will scare you, so they use it. This is the fox telling you he’s here to protect the chicken coop. Don’t buy it.

As the Los Angeles Times (insert link: https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2020-09-20/endorsement-yes-on-proposition-15-its-a-step-make-california-financially-healthy-again) editorial board argued in its endorsement of Proposition 15, voters should reject the appeals to fear and view the measure through “a lens of hope”:

At long last there is a tangible fix in sight for one of California’s most intractable problems: a wildly unfair and lopsided property tax system that for four decades has starved local governments of the revenue they need to provide services and that has distorted the cost of buying a house and starting a business, to the detriment of young families and entrepreneurs.

It’s not a complete fix, but a crucial first step to undo some of the damage wrought by Proposition 13, the 1978 “tax revolt” initiative that rolled back property taxes in California and capped them at 1% of the purchase price, with annual increases in the assessed value limited to 2%. Local governments and school districts rely on property tax revenue to pay for services like street repair, law enforcement and classroom instruction. After Proposition 13 passed, property tax payments dropped by about 60%. They’ve been struggling to catch up ever since . . .

Proposition 15 would begin to pave the way toward a fairer tax system and provide the means to start rebuilding the foundation of a once-great state whose glory has been fading over the last 42 years. In these dark times, it’s tough to imagine that there can be a bright future ahead for California. It’s possible, but only if we act without fear today.

Be fearless. Vote yes on Proposition 15.

Amen. After the watching the rich and corporations make out like bandits during the pandemic and subsequent economic crisis while our electeds stood aside and/or aided the billionaire bonanza, it’s time for voters to make sure that corporations finally pay their fair share and help fund a just recovery.

Don’t mourn about what we will lose, organize and help do what you can pass Proposition 15 this November 3rd!