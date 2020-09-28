Will We Ever Breathe Free?

by Ernie McCray

We Black folks

always wonder

if we’ll ever breathe free,

like others of our species,

ever since

we, caught napping,

were snatched

from our homeland

as kidnappees

and stacked

in boats

as contraband

and dumped

in shacks

as un-hired hands,

spending our lives

standing rigidly

for centuries

bent over long cotton sacks

strapped

over our

weary overburdened

shoulders and backs,

pulling and picking

and humming and singing

of sweet chariots

swinging low,

“coming for

to carry us home”

from the rising of the sun

until the sweet darkness

of the night

when the toiling of the day

was done,

a few vittles,

a night’s sleep

and then another day comes,

a mirror of all the other ones.

And one day

we were told that we were free,

and before we could breathe in

a sigh of relief

along came Jim Crow

with tons more grief:

lynch mobs

and firehoses

and cops

and sheriffs

swinging billy clubs

on horseback,

on foot,

in cars,

on hogs,

with dogs

having no idea

they’re “man’s best friend”

and when this behavior

slowed to an end,

and we began

to relax

and take deep breaths

of freedom in,

we found ourselves up against

new forms of indignities;

apartment vacancies

no longer

available suddenly;

entrances into colleges

and universities

earned affirmatively

becoming “reverse discrimination,”

a new definition

in the dictionary.

And now,

due to smart phone

technology

we see

and mourn

our loved ones who

are shot un-armed,

or die

because

they can’t breathe

under the weight

of a policeman’s knee…

But since this can’t

go on for an eternity,

the reply to

“Will we ever breathe free?”

is being answered

as we can see

all the young people

addressing

long deferred hopes and dreams

of liberty

every time

they take to the streets,

signifying in the fervor

of their demeanor:

We shall breathe free.

Some day.