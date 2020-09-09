Nothing Is Being Done About the Night Time Firecrackers and Parties Along Sunset Cliffs

By Judi Curry

Nightly since before July 4th, my southern Ocean Beach neighborhood has gone to sleep and been awakened by the sound of firecrackers. I can count on one hand how many nights this has not been the case. They start early and go on until the wee hours of the night.

Frequently there are large parties with cars parked in the Sunset Cliffs parking lots, with cars parked on Sunset Cliffs itself, and with cars parked on all of the side streets leading to the ocean. Those cars that are parked in the lots almost always have lights with them to shine on the revelers dancing, smoking, and shooting off firecrackers. (Please notice that I purposely use the word “firecrackers” – not fireworks.) Yes, sometimes fireworks are used, but usually it is M80s that echo off the water’s edge and project all the way up to Santa Barbara Street. (Just ask people that live near the Thursday Club.)

The crowds have been enormous. Sometimes they even erect tents on the parking lots and have chairs and tables inside of them. In a call to the police department I have been told that having large crowds, no masks and 6 inches between people is not against the law. At this time it is only “suggested” that distance be utilized. Not wearing a mask is not enough reason to have people disperse. I was told that noise is a reason to stop the parties but I do not see it being done.

Sunday night there were over 200 people in the parking lot on Sunset Cliffs. What were they doing? They were having a “drumming”. I do not know if these were the same people that have a drumming following the Farmers Market, but this is a residential area, not a commercial area, and the noise was deafening. For hours. And hours. And hours. Someone told me that it was a “Christian” group praying for an end to Covid. I don’t care if it was a Christian group, a Jewish Group, a Muslim Group, a Buddhist Group, etc. I thought prayers were quiet. This was nauseating. Whoever said, “ . . . and the beat goes on . .” wasn’t listening to drumming hours on end!

There was a call for an ambulance and life guards while this “prayer” group was going on and they both had trouble getting to the area because of cars double parked on the street; traffic slowed because they were looking for a parking place, etc. The first responders blew their horns in addition to the sirens being on – but the pace was slow. When the ambulance was returning with a patient in it, it was the same problem – the traffic was horrific; people were stopped at the new 4 way stop sign – (which, in my opinion was a horrible mistake in the first place) – and it was all the ambulance could do to get the patient to the hospital. The police were there, following the other emergency vehicles. I did not see them stop at the drumming group.

This morning was a new situation. Shadow, my Golden Retriever, and everyone else in this household – and the neighborhood too if you read “Next Door” – was awakened at 5:00am by 9 fire crackers being shot off. They were heard all over the Point – from the Cliffs to the Thursday Club and points beyond and in-between. I heard that the police were there and were driving around trying to find the culprits, but were not successful. (And I do not know if this is an actuality.)

I have talked to Councilwoman Jen Campbell’s office about this problem, and I was promised a meeting would be held to discuss the situation. Not surprisingly, no meeting has been called.

There is a simple remedy to this problem.

I’ve mentioned it before and I will mention it again. It shouldn’t be a difficult thing to do, because it is done in Pacific Beach and La Jolla. (I’m tired of being a “step-child” to the city!).

Close the parking lots from 10:00 pm to 6:00a m. Then when there are people partying after 10:00 pm, ticket them. Easy! Revenue for the city, and those of us that need to sleep a full night can rest easy.

What is so difficult in putting up signs and then enforcing them? I’d be willing to contribute a few bucks to have it done. Much cheaper than building an abomination along the Midway area. Anyone with me?