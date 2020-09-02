Latest Poll: Measure ‘E’ to Abolish Midway 30 Foot Height Limit ‘Too-Close to Call’, Elliott Leads Briggs by 10 Points

Measure E “Too Close to Call”

In a very recent poll of how San Diego’s voters feel about the candidates and ballot measures facing them in November, taken by the San Diego Union-Tribune/ 10News – SurveyUSA, the measure to do away with the 30-foot height limit in the Midway area is neck and neck.

Measure E, which would abolish the 30-foot height limit in the Midway-Pacific-Highway Community Plan Area, is too-close-to-call, 31% in favor, 29% opposed. Measure E needs a simple majority to pass. The measure is supported by Democrats 35 percent to 24 percent, opposed by Republicans 33 percent to 28 percent, and opposed by Independents 39 percent to 25 percent.

The measure also does much better among males than females, which could be due to the height limit allowing construction of a completely new sports arena. Men support the measure 42 percent to 28 percent, while women oppose it 30 percent to 22 percent.

Voters with lower incomes and lesser education levels are also more likely to support Measure E.

Latinos also give the measure solid support, while White and Asian likely voters opposed it.

Here is the poll.

City Attorney Race

In the city attorney race, the poll has incumbent Mara Elliott with a solid lead over challenger Cory Briggs, 30 percent to 20 percent – but half the voters in the poll – 50 percent – are undecided. Elliott beat Briggs by more than 130,000 votes in the three-candidate March primary.

Elliott leads Briggs in nearly every subgroup surveyed. The only groups where he has stronger support are conservatives, people who plan to vote on Election Day and people who disapprove of Faulconer’s performance. Elliott leads 2:1 among seniors age 65+. The older the electorate, the more likely she will be re-elected. Briggs leads by a nominal 3 points among voters determined to cast their ballot on Election Day. Elliott leads by double digits among voters who plan to return a ballot early.

Police Oversight Panel – Measure B

Measure B, which would create a citizen’s board to review actions taken by police officers, is certain to pass. At this hour, 55% are in favor, 19% opposed.

Measure A

Measure A, which would increase property taxes to raise money for affordable housing, has an ever-so-slight advantage at this hour, 36% in favor, 32% opposed. Because Measure A needs a “super-majority” of 66.67% of the popular vote to pass, the measure is too close to call at this hour. But the odds are against it.