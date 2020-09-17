Join OB Ragsters Tonight for an Online Celebration of 50th Anniversary of First OB Rag

Online Party Thursday Night, Sept. 17

Our readers and supporters are invited to join OB Ragsters from around the world in an online celebration tonight – Thursday, September 17, from 7 to 8 pm. We’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of the publication of the very first OB Rag on September 17, 1970!

The staff of the OB Rag is “hosting” a live, online party at both the OB Rag facebook and here, on the website.

No zoom or anything like that for us. Nowhere to register – so, just drop by, BYOB / BYOD, and give us some good vibes. Say hello, make comments, post photos, share memories and observations.

And thank you Ray Blavatt for this wonderful cartoon he drew just for the occasion.