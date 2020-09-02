Each Day of the Pandemic Brings a New Dilemma

By Judi Curry

Covid-19 is affecting many people in many ways. Listing them all would still leave out some, because none of us are aware of everything others are going through to get through each day.

We are all aware of unemployment; no health care; deaths; inability to pay bills, etc.

Most of us are aware of the depression and boredom facing people today.

Most of us are aware of the dilemma of sending our children to school or NOT sending our children to school.

Many of us are staying out of stores that are open – grocery stores, for example – and having others do our shopping. Many people do not have enough food to eat.

Many people that have suffered great loss of loved ones are suffering because they could not be with the loved one prior to his/her death; that funeral services cannot be held; that there is not enough equipment available for everyone that is suffering from the virus. Yes, all of us are suffering in one way or another.

One of the problems facing us today is in making the correct decision.

For example, my great-granddaughter graduated from high school in June. She missed out on so many things that senior’s normally do in that last year of high school. My grandson decided to have a small party to help her celebrate her graduation. He set up chairs and tables away from each other; he placed people that normally spend time with each other at the same table; he and his wife made and served all the food; collected all the dishes and staggered the times that people arrived – and left.

And I stayed home. How I wished that I could have been there to see the happiness Kalie showed when she saw how much everyone cared for her. But I felt that it was best that I not go; not be exposed to people that I did not know, even though masks were required except when eating and drinking. But everyone used the same bathroom; everyone had to go through the same door to get to the outside patio where the party was held; and it didn’t seem safe to me.

Now I am faced with an even bigger dilemma.

I have twin grandsons. One of them is already married; the other is getting married on October 23rd. Before the epidemic began, they had made arrangements for a large wedding in San Clemente – they live in Orange County. There was going to be over 150 people there; there would be music, photographers, dinner, etc. We all know what happened to those plans. Fortunately, they were able to get most of their deposit back because of the size restrictions placed on gatherings.

They have now decided to have their wedding on the same day at their home. Outside, with much the same set-up as their brother did for his daughter. Instead of 150 people, they will be limiting it to 50. The same musicians will perform; the same photographer will be taking pictures. The same caterer will be planning the menu. And many of the same people that were at Kalie’s graduation will be at their wedding. So what’s the problem? It is obvious to me – do I go to the wedding or watch it on “Face Time” a hundred miles away?

I am very close to all 18 of my grandchildren. The twins have been special, because, let’s face it, they are “twins.” I went to one of their weddings before the pandemic; can I legitimately not go to the other one?

The twin that has been married for two years said something that really has me wondering what to do. He said, “Grandma, I would rather have you around to meet my children – when I have them – then to have you get sick at the wedding and not be here for them.” What an interesting comment.

We all hope that everyone at the ceremony will be Covid-19 safe, but how do we know? I am certainly in that vulnerable age range, with underlying conditions, that would make me very susceptible to catching it if exposed to it. On the other hand –

I would hate to miss the joy of seeing these two lovely people united in marriage; of being with my family – my children, my grandchildren, my great-grandchildren – for maybe the last time in a long time. What are the chances that I might catch the disease there? No one would go if they thought they had been exposed to it, yet you read all the time about how one “carrier” didn’t know they were carrying it and the entire wedding participants became ill.

That is, right now, the dilemma facing me.

Rather than tell me that this is not worthy of writing about; rather than telling me that this is a minor problem when such major problems are facing others; I am asking you what you would do? Go or stay home? And I’d like to know the rationale behind that decision.

It might help this old lady in making her decision. What do you think?