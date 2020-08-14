Proposed Developer of Sports Arena Area Amends Plan to Include New Arena

City is choosing from two rival developer proposals for massive entertainment district in Midway Area

By David Garrick / San Diego Union-Tribune / Aug. 11, 2020

One of two developers proposing massive entertainment districts on San Diego’s 48-acre sports arena site amended its plan Tuesday to include the possibility of a new arena. A development group led by Toll Brothers Housing initially proposed a $125 million renovation of the existing arena, but recent public feedback prompted the group to decide a new arena costing $300 million to $600 million is an option.

To boost its expertise on such projects, the group also announced a new addition, Erik Judson, who helped coordinate the development of Petco Park in San Diego’s East Village and the new SDSU West stadium planned in Mission Valley. The rival development group, which is led by Brookfield Properties, said Tuesday that the same public feedback has increased that group’s focus on the possibility of a new arena.

Brookfield’s initial proposal included three separate development plans, one of which included the possibility of a new arena, but with scant details. The plan did not include a proposed square footage, cost or a method of paying for a new arena.

The announcements come just before each development group is scheduled to meet separately on Thursday with a city selection committee that will help Mayor Kevin Faulconer choose one of the proposals in coming weeks.

For the balance of this article, please go here.