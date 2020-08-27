Should San Diego County Health Officials Tell the Public Where COVID-19 ‘Hot-Spots’ Are?

There’s a debate going on in San Diego County on whether local health officials should be telling the public where COVID-19 hot-spots are. The editorial board of the San Diego Union-Tribune believes “the county is making a big mistake.”

Its decision to refuse to disclose specifically where outbreaks have occurred — instead offering generic descriptions of, say, a local business or a local restaurant — denies residents basic health-risk information that can shape their decision-making. Los Angeles County’s practice of specific disclosure allows residents to see patterns. On Thursday, for example, three of the county’s four outbreaks were in a single small city (Commerce).

County officials say that nondisclosure is a best-practices public health tactic that encourages businesses to provide information about outbreaks, which are defined as when there are three or more cases from different households who went to the same location at about the same time.

County health officials answered in their own Op-Ed:

If releasing names and addresses would protect public health, we would wholeheartedly do so. Instead, we believe doing so could hurt both our efforts, and needlessly lead to the identification of individuals who became ill.

There is no meaningful action the public could take with such specific information. It may satisfy curiosity, but risks unfairly stigmatizing both locations and individuals linked to outbreak sites.

For example, with restaurants, the county works with operators to make sure they are following appropriate public health guidelines. When community outbreaks are confirmed, county disease assessment teams are deployed. We see no advantage in publicly shaming a business or organization for doing the right thing and working with us to help rein in this pandemic.

It’s been noted that Los Angeles County releases outbreak locations. To our knowledge, this jurisdiction is alone nationally among major public health agencies in providing this information.

Now, a couple of San Diego news platforms have sued the County over their failure to respond to requests for information.

KPBS is joining the news outlet Voice of San Diego in a public records lawsuit against San Diego County that seeks information relating to COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the county.

During the more than six months since the pandemic took hold in San Diego, county health officials have provided little information regarding outbreaks, only identifying locations with broad terms like “bar/restaurant,” “business” or “social club.” They have repeatedly denied requests from KPBS journalists and others for more detailed information.

Voice of San Diego sued the county at the end of July after officials did not comply with a reporter’s request for epidemiological reports the county sends to the state. The reports include specific locations of outbreaks, when they occurred, how many people were infected and their demographic information.

Pray, dear reader, what do you think?