Reader Rant: 3 Remedies for the Stupid Wednesday Night Crowds – How to Prevent It From Happening Tonight

By Pissed Off

I used to get a warm feeling seeing the drum circle and people juggling on the village green after the OB Farmers Market on Wednesday nights. It was quite a unique and friendly sight.

But now with the outrageous, irresponsible behavior of the crowds that gather during the Pandemic those nights – no masks, no social distancing – I find them stupid. And they’ll probably gather tonight, Wednesday, after the market and do it all again. Some guy has a DJ playing loud music and it’s a party-party-party.

So, here are three remedies for OBceans to take in dealing with the stupid crowds.

One

Have fifty to 100 masked-up OBceans with flashlights surround the crowd, with proper distancing of course, and with flashlights shining on them, slowly move in on the crowd, not aggressively, chanting, “Save us. Go home! Save us! Go home!”

Two

As the crowd gathers in the OB Lifeguard parking lot, get 50 OBceans with vehicles to drive in with high-beam headlights on and just start honking. Have the cars simply take up all the space in the lot.

Three

Declare the gathering a BLM protest and so many San Diego cops and sheriffs will show up that it will be over.