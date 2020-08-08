Police Officer Who Made Dramatic Rescue Off Sunset Cliffs Honored

The San Diego Police officer who made the dramatic rescue of twin girls and their father on June 13 off Sunset Cliffs was just honored with a Day in Honor in San Diego, “Jonathan Wiese Day”. Wiese was presented with the proclamation Thursday night by San Diego City Councilmember Mark Kersey at the Rancho Bernardo Community Council Meeting via Zoom.

The father, Robert Brians, had intentionally driven his car off the cliffs with the girls inside. Upon his arrival, Wiese tied a leash around his body, giving the other end to officers and then rappelled down the cliff.

Once Wiese made it down the side of the cliffs, he could see the father in the ocean holding his two daughters, treading water and keep from drowning. According to 7SanDiego, Wiese said, “He had both girls. He was holding them and trying to tread water, but they were all going under. One was awake and crying the other one was pretty lifeless.”

By pushing the family onto a rock, Wiese rescued them – and now has a day named after him. An amazing rescue. Here’s our reporting on the incident.

A graduate of Rancho Bernardo High School and Marine Corps veteran, Wiese has been with the SDPD for more than 20 years. Currently he’s an SDPD K-9 Officer.

The rescue did take an emotional toll on him, he told the station. During the incident, a big motivator that made him move quickly, he said, was thinking of his wife and kids. “I would do for the public, what I would do for them. I treat everyone that way. I treat them as if they were my family down there, and that’s pretty much what happened in this case.”

7SanDiego reported:

The father Police believe Brians’ plunge from Sunset Cliffs was a suicide attempt. He was arrested and charged with several counts including kidnapping and attempted murder of his twin daughters. The father pleaded not guilty on June 23. A protective order has been filed for Brians’ daughters and their mother. He is being held at the Vista Detention Facility without bail and is set to appear in court next on Sept. 22.

Wiese has a reputation for springing into action. In 2019, Wiese was honored for his response during the Poway Synagogue shooting. The city’s proclamation said the officer’s quick actions there led to the arrest of the shooting suspect at the Chabad of Poway.