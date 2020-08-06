Joe Biden’s United Front Will String Up Trump’s Mussolini

On Sunday, August 2, the man – who vetted primary candidate Joe Biden for the nation and especially for African American Democratic primary voters – called Donald Trump, Benito Mussolini.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina likened President Donald Trump to Italian fascist Mussolini during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union, with host Dana Bash. Bash had asked Clyburn about a PBS interview he had done several days earlier in which he said:

“Trump thinks that the American people will be duped by him, like the people of Germany was duped by Adolf Hitler.”

Bash asked whether Clyburn really thought Trump “is comparable to Adolf Hitler,” the No. 3 House Democrat replied, “I feel very strongly that this man has taken on strong-arm tactics. And I feel very strongly that he is Mussolini,” Clyburn said. “Putin is Hitler.”

Clyburn also insisted that Trump has no plans to leave the White House if he loses in November. His whole quote on twitter:

“I don’t think he plans to leave the White House. He doesn’t plan to have fair and unfettered elections. I believe that he plans to install himself in some kind of emergency way to continue to hold onto office.”

If Trump is indeed channeling Mussolini, then Joe Biden’s united front will string him up in November, metaphorically speaking, of course.

In late April 1945, in the wake of near total defeat, Mussolini and his mistress attempted to flee to Switzerland, but both were captured by Italian communist partisans and summarily executed by firing squad near Lake Como. The bodies of Mussolini and his mistress were then taken to Milan, where they were strung up and hung upside down to publicly confirm their demise.

What is a “united front”? On the surface, it’s a group of people or organizations that join together to achieve a shared goal. The united front can be made up of disparate groups or individuals. According to the Urban Dictionary, the term was originally based on its military applications in terms of different forces allying against common enemies, and also used in terms of revolution and reform movements against common foes.

So, that’s it. The vast majority of the American people have formed a “united front” in our collective efforts to get rid of Trump. And we’re a disparate, hodge-podge collection, certainly. We include Black Lives Matter protesters who vote and we include US Army generals who see Trump as a dangerous threat to the rule of law – and everybody in between.

During this most truncated primary season, millions of our fellow citizens chose Biden over a slate of other great candidates. The united front spoke. The American people spoke. Some of us didn’t agree with the conclusion – but we all know now that in order to oust the would-be dictator from the White House, we’ve all got to band together and remove the most dangerous president in the history of our country.

A united front also means we hang together in this election. Joe Biden is our man. He is the head of the united front that will sweep in and remove all those little Trumpites who cling to the Mussolini’s uniform. And we shouldn’t feel all that badly, either, about Joe Biden. After all, Barack Obama chose him to be his running mate – twice. And the vast majority of Black voters also chose him.

Biden has a lot going for him. More than riding the train to work in Washington DC everyday. During the Obama years in the White House, Biden of course was part of the cabinet. And in Bob Woodward’s book, Obama’s Wars, in which Woodward chronicled how Obama was beset by the generals who push-backed on his goal of winding down US military involvement in Afghanistan, Joe Biden was the dove. Hilary Clinton was the hawk. Time and time again, it was Biden who questioned why the generals needed troop increases. It wasn’t Hillary Clinton.

Come November, the United Front – with Biden merely as its figurehead – will string Mussolini up for all the world to see. Metaphorically, of course.