OBceans Rally to Save the Post Office

It was hot and humid Saturday in Ocean Beach but still fifty people came out and demonstrated their support for the OB Post Office – and all other Post Offices – against the attacks on our democracy by Trump and postmis-master Louis DeJoy, his hand-picked sycophant.

Organized by Susan Sratton and Frank Gormlie in just a couple of days as part of a national campaign to save the post offices, everyone had masks on and practiced social-distancing.

At one point, most of the demonstrators moved over to the intersection of Sunset Cliffs Blvd and Santa Monica to take advantage of its visibility to passing motorists. Demonstrators with signs stood on every corner of the intersection. There were many thumbs up and horn honking in support.

One of the postal workers came out and acknowledged the PO’s supporters and they acknowledged him. He told this reporter that the postal workers at the OB station were very much aware of the protest going on – and that he and his co-workers appreciated the display of support.

Susan led the crowd in chants, “Whose Post Office?” – “Our Post Office!” was the answer. “What do we do when the Post Office is under attack?” – “We stand up and fight back!”

One young woman drove up and jumped out with bags of chilled ice water, other sodas and hand-sanitizers for the demonstrators. Just on the spur of the moment, she said.

Only one Trump supporter showed up, wearing a MAGA hat. He called one small group of demonstrators “Communists!” One man responded by saying, “I’m a socialist, I collect my social security every month!” Another protester asked the Trump supporter, “Are you a fascist?”

After an hour and half, most of the ralliers had departed for cooler climes. Yet it had been a good turn-out of OBceans for their postal services. Here’s a couple of “factoids” about the rally: the average age of the protesters was probably 58. And not one member of the leadership of OB’s community groups came out. No one from the Town Council, no one from the Mainstreet Assoc., no one from the planning committee.

Other San Diego County rallies included Oceanside, Carlsbad, Vista, Encinitas, Pacific Beach, Hillcrest, Normal Heights, Carmel Mountain, Lakeside, University City, College Grove, Otay Mesa, San Ysidro, El Cajon and Escondido.

Keep your eye on DeJoy; don’t trust him, don’t believe what he says; do some research on him and what he’s done to our postal services. You’re staying home anyway, and you probably have access to the internet. And if you’re not staying home, you have your phone.

The following photos are by Brendan Cleak.

