OB Resister Sisters on GOP Convention

The OB Resister Sisters were out hanging their latest sign Monday morning, over the 163 in beautiful Balboa Park.
Their motto is a famous quote from Edmund Burke: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Edmund Burke
Ouch!
What wonderful women! They are so enterprising, so brave, their name is so funny. Are they blood-sisters or philosophically attuned activists? If they are blood relatives, it’s remarkable they have set aside sibling issues and tapped the true power of like-minded energy.
Thanks for all your signs!