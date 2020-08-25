OB Resister Sisters on GOP Convention

The OB Resister Sisters were out hanging their latest sign Monday morning, over the 163 in beautiful Balboa Park.

Their motto is a famous quote from Edmund Burke:  “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”     Edmund Burke

Avatar thoughtfulbear August 25, 2020 at 12:48 pm

Ouch!

Avatar Frances O'Neill Zimmerman August 25, 2020 at 3:46 pm

What wonderful women! They are so enterprising, so brave, their name is so funny. Are they blood-sisters or philosophically attuned activists? If they are blood relatives, it’s remarkable they have set aside sibling issues and tapped the true power of like-minded energy.
Thanks for all your signs!

