OB Planners: ‘Measure E’ to Remove Height-Limit in Midway, Street Vending Ordinance and Granny Flat on Pescadero – Wed., Sept.2

The Ocean Beach Planning Board will hear a one-sided presentation about Measure E to remove the 30-foot height limit from the Midway area. It will be from “Yes on E” campaign co-chairs.

The Board will also “re-review” San Diego’s Street Vending Ordinance to either reaffirm their prior recommendations or make new ones in light of the pandemic.

Also, there is a project at 4838 Pescadero Avenue coming before the panel of volunteer community planners. The project applicant is seeking an amendment to their permit for a second story “companion unit” – aka granny flat, with deck, above an existing detached garage, and in addition, wishes to expand the garage’s footprint. The project came before the Project Review Committee in February and was unanimously rejected. Supposedly, the applicant has made significant changes since then. [Editordude: we apologize – had shown images of the neighboring house – not 4838; these photos are of the true 4838 Pesky.]

Due to the pandemic, the meeting will be held via Cisco WebEx. Registration is required to attend. You can register here. Registration may take some time to confirm. The meeting will also be streamed live on Facebook. Please email chair Andrea Shlageter if you experience any issues, aeschlag@gmail.com .

Trouble clicking? Copy and paste this URL into your browser: http://oceanbeachplanning.org/2020/08/next-ob-planning-board-meeting-wed-sept-2-6pm/

Here is the official agenda: