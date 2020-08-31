OB Planners: ‘Measure E’ to Remove Height-Limit in Midway, Street Vending Ordinance and Granny Flat on Pescadero – Wed., Sept.2

The Ocean Beach Planning Board will hear a one-sided presentation about Measure E to remove the 30-foot height limit from the Midway area. It will be from “Yes on E” campaign co-chairs.
The Board will also “re-review” San Diego’s Street Vending Ordinance to either reaffirm their prior recommendations or make new ones in light of the pandemic.
Also, there is a project at 4838 Pescadero Avenue coming before the panel of volunteer community planners. The project applicant is seeking an amendment to their permit for a second story “companion unit” – aka granny flat, with deck, above an existing detached garage, and in addition, wishes to expand the garage’s footprint. The project came before the Project Review Committee in February and was unanimously rejected. Supposedly, the applicant has made significant changes since then. [Editordude: we apologize – had shown images of the neighboring house – not 4838; these photos are of the true 4838 Pesky.]
Due to the pandemic, the meeting will be held via Cisco WebEx. Registration is required to attend. You can register here. Registration may take some time to confirm. The meeting will also be streamed live on Facebook. Please email chair Andrea Shlageter if you experience any issues, aeschlag@gmail.com .
Here is the official agenda:
4838 Pesky is the taller build on the property directly west of what you have shown. The project documents are available for the public to review at oceanbeachplanning.org under the agenda link for 9/3/20. Anyone unable to attend the virtual meeting can also leave public comment in advance at: projects@oceanbeachplanning.org
Documents relating to the street vendor ordinance and 30ft midway height limit proposition are also under the agenda link.
What a screw-up! Sorry about that; we had originally shown photos of a neighboring house, and not 4838; the correction has been made – and these photos are of the true site.
Everyone participating should ask “Yes on E” campaign co-chair Dike Anyiwo how he can seriously claim that “This measure has always been community-driven and community-led,”* when:
1.) The “Yes on E” campaign committee wasn’t formed until 28 days ago,**
2.) The only two officers of this committee are the treasurer of the county Republican Party*** and a resident of Del Mar who runs a marketing shop registered in Florida,****
3.) Why the only donors so far have been Jen Campbell herself, real estate honchos connected to Cushman & Wakefield, Kiffmann Properties, Douglas Allred Company, and Kilroy Properties, the Chamber of Commerce PAC, and Cox,
4.) and all in amounts no less than $1,000?*
Most charitable interpretation would be he’s referring to a community — just not any that Measure E will harm.
Doesn’t this “Measure E” go something like, “Vote Yes on Measure E — New Stadium, New Parks, No Cost to Taxpayers”.
Gotta love that “No Cost to Taxpayers” part, hysterical!