Man Stabbed Early Friday Morning Found Under Ocean Beach Pier

San Diego’s Fox5 News is reporting this morning, Friday, that a man suffering from a stab wound was found underneath the Ocean Beach Pier in the early hours, but he was expected to recover, police said.

The stabbing victim, a man in his 30s, was reportedly assaulted around 4:15 a.m. It’s not clear whether he was stabbed while under the pier or if that is where he went after being wounded.

The unidentified man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Police spokesperson Tony Martinez said.

That’s all that has been reported as of about 3 hours ago. Of course, the stabbing is under investigation. And as yet, no detailed descriptions are available, but the Fox5 story implied there was more than one assailant.