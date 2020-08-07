A Kind of Ode to the Gray in My Hair

by Ernie McCray

This is a kind of an ode

to my wild

and wiry hair

that’s ever so gray

that, particularly,

looked so beautiful to me

as I checked it out

in the mirror one day

because I happened to be thinking

how some old people like me

look at their gray hair

in utter despair

and turn it

into godawful colors

that hadn’t ever been seen

anywhere.

I mean colors that

lack both luster

and flair.

But, hey, it’s their hair,

and I don’t really care.

It’s just hair.

However, though,

I remember

a moment long ago

when I stood before a mirror

and before me

a gray hair,

seemed, out of nowhere,

to have suddenly appeared,

all nestled in my beard,

right below my bottom lip,

precisely in the middle of my chin

as though an artist

had put the gray there

as a starting point

for the other strands

of gray

that would later

be painted in,

and it seemed

so natural to me,

a kind of divine

honor to my life’s journey,

bestowed on me

for all the getting knocked down

and taking it on the chin

and getting back up again

and again and again;

for both the runaway scores

and the last minute wins

and recovering from the situations

wherein you just couldn’t win;

for the soaring highs,

both natural and otherwise,

and all the depressing lows

that come with

the manipulative mind games

and vicious body blows

that come and go

to and fro

as one lives a life

in a world

where anything goes,

where one has

to find a current that flows

along paths and in directions

he or she

wants to go

in their life.

And having lived a life

with more delights

than strife,

this kind of ode to the

gray in my hair

is a “Thank you”

to it for reminding me

I’ve come a long way

in my life,

year after year,

month after month,

week after week,

both day and night.

Come to think of it,

that’s what gray hairs

are for.

Right?