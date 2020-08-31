Longtime Radio Show Host Jim McInnes Joins KPRI- Rez Radio

Here is an announcement from KPRI, Pala

KPRI, Pala is thrilled to introduce the newest member of the Rez Radio volunteer family, Jim McInnes and beginning in September, his new/old Saturday night show, “Vinyl Resting Place”. 47 years after he first hit the airwaves in San Diego on the original version of KPRI, JM is back in the PM on the FM. “Vinyl Resting Place”, a show Jim created for KPLN, The Planet early in the millennium is a rich journey through his personal music collection.

As a 28-year veteran on KGB FM during its peak of popularity in the 1970’s, 80s and 90s including producing most of that station’s Homegrown album series and hosting the Homegrown Show, a constant presence at local music venues, and a musician himself with the San Diego-based band The Shenanigans, Jim is uniquely qualified to offer up classic rock deep tracks and music from local artists you don’t hear on any other radio station … maybe not even on satellite or streaming services. Rez Radio already has a 4,500 song playlist. Jim’s library brings Rez Radio’s rock music commitment to a whole new level. Jim McInnes with his radio wit and musical wisdom joins a group of Rez Radio music programmers including locally-based folk musician Joel Rafael, Top 40 expert Mark Gleason, local music scene aficionado Chris Carmichael and station manager John Fox for a combined total experience in broadcasting of about 200 years … NOT an exaggeration!

Jim McInnes will follow the popular Wolfman Jack Show at its new time on Saturdays from 4 to 8pm with two weekly hours of Vinyl Resting Place from 8 to 10pm, leading into “Dead Air” a weekly hour of Grateful Dead music and interviews.

Beginning Saturday, September 5 at 8p, Jim McInnes, still very much alive and kicking, is once again in his Vinyl Resting Place.

Rez Radio 91.3, KPRI (Kupa Pala Rez Indians) is owned and operated by The Pala Band of Mission Indians and broadcasts in the San Luis Rey River Valley at 91.3 FM. Live streaming worldwide on iHeartRadio, TuneIn.com, Radio Garden and at our website, www.RezRadio.FM where you’ll also find Rez Radio’s program schedule. Ask your smart speaker to “play KPRI”. There’s also a free telephone listen line at 712 775 5748.