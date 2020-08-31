Faulconer Chooses Developer for Sports Arena Complex

On Saturday, August 29, Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced that he had chosen Brookfield Housing and ASM Global to redevelop the Midway Sports Arena district – which has plans to build an entertainment district with a new sports arena, thousands of housing units, park space and retail businesses.
Sounding a tad like Trump, Faulconer gushed, “This project will be so incredible for this city for years to come.” Plus he said, “The vision for this property is for a world-class arena, park space and amenities. … A new arena has always been a priority of mine, and it’s the right time.” Faulconer wants to add this redevelopment as part of his “legacy” as he slides out of office here in San Diego in a couple of months. It’s been rumored literally for years that because Faulconer sees himself as “the New Type of Republican,” he’s planning a run for the governorship. The news conference was held at the Pechanga Area, the 48-acre site of the 54-year-old sports arena.
The development team that lost was Toll Brothers Housing, which proposed the Midway Sport and Entertainment District along with other partners, including the SD Loyal soccer team. The president of the SD Loyal soccer team, Warren Smith, expressed disappointment that the MSED proposal, which included plans for a modular soccer stadium, wasn’t selected. “Though the news from the city today felt like a punch in the gut, years being married to the sport of soccer has taught me that sometimes you can win on the field and not get the result that matters,” Smith said.
ASM Global operates 325 venues around the world built by public- private partnerships much like the deal the city will begin negotiating with the Brookfield-ASM Global developers. Negotiations are expected to begin soon and will continue into early next year, the mayor said. Times of San Diego
Of course, the whole redevelopment project hinges on whether San Diego voters are ready to crush the city’s 50-year rule on height limits in the coastal region of the city, particularly the Midway District.
{ 5 comments… read them below or add one }
A former mayor (Susan G.) kept touting the “world class” developments that would happen on her watch. What we got was Enron by the Sea. Just sayin’.
Where’s the parking? Underwater? Flood plain? How do you get to events?…Bused in from Sea World? Who watches the NBA? Thousands of housing units = thousands of cars? Incredible! (whoops, don’t want to be accused of sounding a tad like him!)
Honestly, these “renderings” always crack me up, and these, in particular are so absurd! Thousands of housing units?… yawn, heard it all before several times. Remember how Petco Park was supposed to champion all sorts of stuff? See all those little tiny people on (90 ft AMSL) balconies? Yeah, well those will be million dollar condos. And Frank J called it- underwater parking!
Its all bullshit. So many, many other, “green, good for the environment/good for the ordinary folks” designs COULD have been envisioned. Instead, its same old same old “rake in the tourists and ruin the district” planning that will, inevitably, totally exclude the local population and cater to wealthy outsiders. Hope voters stick to the 30ft limit and force these clowns back to the drawing board.
And yeah, Faulconer sounds like Trump! :/
I always believed that the Sports Arena and its surrounding acres of parking, as well as the retail strip adjoining it to the Midway and Rosecrans intersection was placed there as a buffer between residential and the industrial area (Kurtz and Hancock St area). I have no recollection how I came to that conclusion, and for that I blame the intoxicants consumed at concerts at the ‘Aroma over the decades.
