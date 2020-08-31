Faulconer Chooses Developer for Sports Arena Complex

On Saturday, August 29, Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced that he had chosen Brookfield Housing and ASM Global to redevelop the Midway Sports Arena district – which has plans to build an entertainment district with a new sports arena, thousands of housing units, park space and retail businesses.

Sounding a tad like Trump, Faulconer gushed, “This project will be so incredible for this city for years to come.” Plus he said, “The vision for this property is for a world-class arena, park space and amenities. … A new arena has always been a priority of mine, and it’s the right time.” Faulconer wants to add this redevelopment as part of his “legacy” as he slides out of office here in San Diego in a couple of months. It’s been rumored literally for years that because Faulconer sees himself as “the New Type of Republican,” he’s planning a run for the governorship. The news conference was held at the Pechanga Area, the 48-acre site of the 54-year-old sports arena.

The development team that lost was Toll Brothers Housing, which proposed the Midway Sport and Entertainment District along with other partners, including the SD Loyal soccer team. The president of the SD Loyal soccer team, Warren Smith, expressed disappointment that the MSED proposal, which included plans for a modular soccer stadium, wasn’t selected. “Though the news from the city today felt like a punch in the gut, years being married to the sport of soccer has taught me that sometimes you can win on the field and not get the result that matters,” Smith said.

ASM Global operates 325 venues around the world built by public- private partnerships much like the deal the city will begin negotiating with the Brookfield-ASM Global developers. Negotiations are expected to begin soon and will continue into early next year, the mayor said. Times of San Diego

Of course, the whole redevelopment project hinges on whether San Diego voters are ready to crush the city’s 50-year rule on height limits in the coastal region of the city, particularly the Midway District.