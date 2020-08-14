Kumeyaay Sue Trump Administration to Block Border Wall that Desecrates Sacred Burial Sites

The La Posta Band of Diegueno Mission Indians filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Trump administration in an effort to block construction of the border wall section that the band says will desecrate their sacred burial sites. The tribe’s ancestral lands cross the US-Mexico border.

The suit asks for an injunction to halt – at least temporarily – the erection of a tall, metal wall until the tribe can protect its cultural sacred areas. The La Posta band – one of 12 bands of the Kumeyaay people – also wants to monitor the installation work and be able to interrupt it if human remains and cultural artifacts are found.

The lawsuit was filed against President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who oversaw military funds diverted for the border wall; acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf; and Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is in charge of building the wall.

The lawsuit contends, “Defendants are currently constructing the border wall directly through Kumeyaay burial sites and sacred lands, causing irreversible and easily avoidable damage to Kumeyaay remains, cultural items, history, and religious practices.”

One site that is threatened by the construction is an ancient tribal cemetery near the town of Jacumba, according to the tribe. They said cultural resource surveys and Kumeyaay historians have noted the existence of human remains, burial sites, and Kumeyaay archaeological sites within the path of construction

There have been ongoing protests by local First Peoples and their supporters at the wall construction site. Tribal members, including high school students, carry out the protests in order to draw attention to their issue. Tribal members say they were not consulted adequately by border officials, and they have not been allowed to secure its burial grounds nor to properly treat the remains that have been exhumed by the wall construction. ABC News

The Kumeyaay have been the region’s inhabitants for over 12,000 years, and lived throughout the border area in what’s now San Diego and Imperial counties – and in Mexico. The tribe moved through its ancestral territory using their system of trails, many of which run across the U.S.-Mexico border and have religious significance, according to the lawsuit. And sites along the border are part of the tribe’s creation story. Sealing up the border interrupts the tribe’s religious practices because its members have been threatened with arrest for criminal trespassing for attempting to reach areas to pray and conduct ceremonies, according to the lawsuit.

In late June, members and supporters of the Kumeyaay Nation in Campo blocked construction of the border wall by standing in front of an area where pre-construction blasting was scheduled to take place. One tribal member said, “It would be just about as disrespectful as us going into Arlington cemetery and setting off explosions.” The OB Rag added, or just as disrespectful if they went out to Ft. Rosecrans cemetery and set off blasts.