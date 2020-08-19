Bravo! San Diego County Gets Off the Watch List

By Colleen O’Connor

A college professor once remarked, “You can put a police officer on every corner and still not stop crime. It is up to the majority to abide by the rules.”

True with San Diego’s behavior during the Covid-19 pandemic. And the majority of locals have performed admirably.

There may be trouble with the OB drum circle crowds, or the kids at Cleator Park, but the police are now enforcing the 10 o’clock curfew, moving clusters along, and trying to quell the Sunset Cliff’s human waves.

Trouble also remains with the Mission Beach board-walkers and the Pacific Beach college-age, overstuffed house parties.

True there are too many “my rights,” non-mask wearers, everywhere, but most are making an effort— sometimes comically. Some use their highly visible masks to support their double chin, while still looking dutiful. Others wave their empty doggie bags and twirl masks in hand, but fail to comply with basic civic goodness.

Still, look on the bright side. We are off the “BAD” list.

Our health care workers, first responders, and the majority of San Diegans continue to comport themselves as adults.

In the Hillcrest area, most weekend bicyclers do wear their masks, even in this heat. Others ride solo in high-rise elevators and observe by physical distancing in common areas. Even in this heat, many swim solo or in familial “pods” in their local condo pool.

Long lines at San Diego nurseries, hardware stores, grocery stores and restaurants demonstrate more than a majority comport themselves with respectful compliance.

Just look, watch, and listen to what is happening in most neighborhoods. Merit badges should be delivered.

In Point Loma, most residents are dutifully “sheltering in place.” Less traffic makes it a pleasure to walk, drive, and eat along Shelter Island. The new Shelter Island boat ramp draws boating enthusiasts to the ramp just before opening hour at 4 a.m. They beat the heat. Beat the crowd and do so quietly.

Such compliance and imagination is remarkable in even the most popular venues.

Peet’s Coffee and Jensen’s grocery have retrofitted their spaces to comply with all virus-mandated suggestions. Peet’s designed a clever “in-house” line and a complementary App-ordered pick up line. A “no cash/ digital currency only,” pilot project has just been adopted.

Jensen’s provides hand-sanitizers, gloves, free grocery bags, sanitized shopping carts and baskets, plus a “Quote of the Day” to cheer up its shoppers.

Costco has adopted the “seniors’ hours” program to alleviate the crunch factor that arrived with the virus. Even the gas lines are faster.

The local Kaiser pharmacy staff asks all the appropriate screening questions (outside the entry), takes your temperature (while wearing masks) and then wishes their clients a “good day.”

Miracle of miracle, the people staffing, sorting, fixing, and running all these establishments show up for work and have maintained their sanity and good humor; while being mindful of their own health risks in dealing with the public.

They are the majority.

Thus, San Diego County has officially been removed from the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The good people of San Diego have managed six straight days with fewer than fewer than 100 positive COVID-19 tests over a week per 100,000 people. That is what the vast majority in San Diegans has achieved.

What this means is that K-12 students might be back in the classroom as soon as September 1st and other restrictions lifted.

Keep up the good work.

Bravo, San Diego!