The Saga of Mr. X and the Crows Goes On

By Judi Curry

It’s been a little over a week since I wrote about the problem that “Mr. X” was having with the crows in his backyard. They followed him everyplace he went; dive-bombing him unexpectedly at different intervals. It did not matter if he was in his own backyard; in my backyard; walking on Sunset Cliffs, etc. For the most part they missed him, but I noticed that even the neighbors were staying away from him in fear that they too might be injured by these crows.

Since that article appeared, someone suggested that Mr. X have some peanuts available for the crows to eat. Maybe they were hungry. Since Mr. X doesn’t use Amazon – and I do – I ordered 10 pounds of raw, unsalted peanuts for him to feed the enemies. I put some in my backyard also, because Mr. X acts as my handyman sometimes and he is over often. The crows ate the peanuts from my dish without hesitation. Sometimes they would crack them open on my fence; sometimes they would drop them into the bird bath to soften the shell and eat them from the dish.

Did they eat them at Mr. X’s house? What do you think? If you said “no”, you were right. They looked at them, “cawed” at them, and flew away. Mr. X began walking with a handful of peanuts and would throw at the crows, hoping they would stop and pick them up while he, Mr. X, escaped their wrath. It also didn’t work.

In this time of “mask wearing”, Mr. X and I began talking about wearing a “crow mask”. Maybe if they thought that he was “one of them”, they would leave him alone. The more I thought about it I thought it might be better if he were a “bigger bird”. So, once again, I went to the pages of Amazon.

This follow-up is to alert the neighbors that if they see an odd looking person walking down the street with a bevy of crows following him, not to worry. No need to call the police. He is not casing the place; he is not mentally ill; he is not drunk. He is merely protecting himself. Because yesterday what I ordered from Amazon arrived, and I invited some of the neighbors in to watch the “unveiling.”

Here is the new “persona” of Mr. X. We can only hope that this works. (Just a note: when Mr. X went home after the grand opening, there wasn’t a crow in sight!)