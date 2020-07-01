The San Diego Progressive Green Calendar for July 2020

The following calendar for progressives and greens showing July events was put together by our friends at the OB Green Center.

Every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting. July 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization

July 1st Wednesday 5 pm – 6 pm Online Community Meeting with SANDAG’s Hasan Ikhrata Hosted by Environmental Health Coalition Join EHC for a community meeting with SANDAG’s Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata. He will talk about his vision for the San Diego region and what he hopes to accomplish with SANDAG’S future regional transportation plan, known as the 5 Big Moves. After Mr. Ikhrata’s presentation, EHC will moderate a discussion that will focus on SANDAG’s role in advancing environmental justice. Your participation is vital to show SANDAG there is a strong community that’s going to push them to lead on EJ, and not let it be an afterthought. https://www.facebook.com/events/310134863481644/

July 1st. Wednesday 12 pm San Diego Day of Rage – No to Annexation Hosted by Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM)- Parking lot of the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center On July 1st, the occupying state of Israel threatens to launch its formal annexation of Palestinian land military occupied since 1967. The Palestinian movement in San Diego joins calls by Palestinians under Israeli occupation and across the diaspora for a day of rage, as we continue to build with, and alongside, Black movements and uprisings to eliminate racism and oppression in the US. We know that combating Zionism is also a part of the global fight against racism, colonialism, and imperialism. Join us for a car caravan around the City. We will meet at the parking lot of the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center. bit.ly/sddayofrage to see a list of the stops, why we’re stopping there and calls to action. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1173424356338247/

Route: https://www.facebook.com/events/1173424356338247/?active_tab=discussion

July 2nd Thursday 9 am – 11 am Commit to Equity To join our caravan, meetup at 1600 Pacific Hwy, San Diego (waterfront side) for our procession. People are hitting the streets to rise up against racism and injustice. Californians are suffering under the weight of this pandemic. Millions of us have lost our jobs. Thousands have died. We are calling on leaders to choose investments in families, seniors, students, and immigrants rather than give billionaires and corporations a free pass. We demand California Legislators DISMANTLE THE SYSTEMIC INEQUALITY oppressing Black and Brown people, and FUND INVESTMENTS TO LIFT UP OUR COMMUNITIES More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2609100459343469/

July 3rd Friday 7 pm Sierra Talks Online – The Miracle of Life at La Jolla Cove View the natural beauty and diverse marine wildlife that make up The Cove. We take care of what we love is an implied thesis of The Miracle of Life at La Jolla Cove, a national award-winning environmental photography book. In her foreword to the book, Jane Goodall (world renown chimpanzee expert and conservationist) writes that “David Sattler has the eye of an artist and the voice of the poet, and the combination of these gifts with the extraordinary beauty of La Jolla Cove has resulted in this magnificent and memorable book…” David Sattler, author, photographer, and environmental psychologist, will present breathtaking photographs of our coastline that celebrate the interconnectedness of all life and the beauty of the land on which we live. He will discuss his vision as a photographer and artist, passion for preserving lands for wildlife, and conservation issues in the San Diego area. Additional books details are at www.lajollabook.com NOTE: This event will be broadcast live on this Facebook page starting at 7:00pm More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2705767583012715/

JULY 3rd Friday 6 pm – 7:30 pm The History of Policing in the U.S. Hosted by Pillars of the Community San Diego Are you interested in learning about the history of police? Join Pillars of the Community for our 4th part in a series about policing in the United States. This Friday we will have scholars joining us to talk about their work and have an in depth conversation around the history of police. Have there always been police? What does history tell us about the role of police? How should the history of policing in the United States inform our understanding of the current uprisings happening across the country. Registration link: bit.ly/PillarsPoliticalEd4

Facilitators: Dr. Danny WidenerProf. and Ebony Tyree; Panelists: Dr. Sandra Harvey – African American Studies, UC Irvine, Dr. Roberto D. Hernandez – Chicano and Chicana Studies, SDSU, Dr. Matsemela Odom – Black Studies, San Diego Community Colleges; More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1641917789292088/

July 4th Saturday 10 am – 12 pm Showing Up for Racial Justice Saturday Dialogue Hosted by Showing Up for Racial Justice – SURJ San Diego Saturday Dialogues are a place for us to continue to learn together. Topic will change each session. New and old members welcome! Our Mission:SURJ is a national network of groups and individuals organizing white people for racial justice. Through community organizing, mobilizing, and education, SURJ moves white people to act as part of a multi-­racial majority for justice with passion and accountability. We work to connect people across the country while supporting and collaborating with local and national racial justice organizing efforts. SURJ provides a space to build relationships, skills, and political analysis to act for change.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/961362814316939/

July 5th Sunday 7 am – 8 pm Morning After Mess Cleanup (SOLO Edition) Hosted by Surfrider Foundation San Diego

For this year’s July 5 “Morning After Mess” Cleanup Series, we are calling upon San Diego volunteers to clean up their local beaches, parks, and other public areas countywide where people gather to celebrate the July 4 holiday. Historically, July 5 has been known as the dirtiest beach day of the year, following Independence Day celebrations. Last year, 775 volunteers worked together at 5 different cleanup sites to remove almost 4,000 lbs of trash in only 3 hours! While the beach is a perfect place to celebrate the July 4 holiday, the “Morning After” exemplifies the disastrous consequences that our reliance on wasteful, single-use plastic products wreaks upon our coastal environment. This year, we are unable to host community cleanups due to the coronavirus pandemic. But we still need all hands on deck to do this important cleanup! Please reach out to us here or at beachcleanups@surfridersd.org if you want to participate & need supplies!

https://www.facebook.com/events/4096169553758022/

July 5th Sunday Rot On Sundays! Hosted by Food2Soil Composting Collective Free foodscrap dropoff every Sunday at San Carlos Community Garden Project from 9:30-10:30am. Open to all San Diegans! Food2Soil also has other areas for dropoff for a fee. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/655747521830514/

July 6th, 13th , 20th 7:30 pm- 8:30 pm Empower Hour! Hosted by Sunrise Movement San Diego Feeling powerless with so much bad news? Get EMPOWERED with Sunrise San Diego–join us to take action from home on climate and social injustices. We’ll have action items (sign petitions! call your reps! email councilmembers!), templates and background information, just bring yourself, your phone and your computer. Everyone is welcome! Zoom Sign up here: https://bit.ly/SunriseEmpowerHour ; https://www.facebook.com/events/2691667434442208/?event_time_id=2691667454442206

Tuesday, July 7th 7 am – 11 am Caravan & Press Conference Hosted by Invest in San Diego Families County of San Diego 1600 Pacific Hwy San Diego 92101 County staff together with the Chief Administrative Officer and Board of Supervisors are working to draft the FY2021 budget. It is crucial that our community is ready to advocate and organize for a budget that reflects our needs and priorities. To ensure our vision for an inclusive and equitable County, we must demand a budget that prioritizes secure housing, health care, food security and workers protections over policing and incarceration. Join us for chalk installation, press conference and caravan in front of the San Diego County Administration Building Chalk Installation 7:00-7:45am Press Conference & Caravan Begins at 8:00 am

https://www.facebook.com/events/315443869456981/

July 7th Tuesday 7 pm – 9 pm SD Veterans For Peace General Monthly Meeting via ZOOM Hosted by San Diego Veterans For Peace The sign in link is below. We will open access to the meeting at 6:50 PM and would like to begin promptly at 7:00 PM. Please be respectful of others and wait until you are recognized to speak. “See” you there! All are Welcome – You do not need to be a Veteran ; Join our Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7670821534?pwd=Rnp6dWtON0NGdFZzczZ3aVJ1Uy8vZz09 Meeting ID: 767 082 1534 Password: 492170 ; More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/456866658278581/ www.sdvfp.org

July 9th Thursday 4 pm – 6 pm Interview with Dr. Michael E. Mann Hosted by North County Climate Change Alliance Join us to hear from renowned award-winning scientist and climate activist Dr. Michael E. Mann during a one-hour interview and Q&A session moderated by journalist Steve Horn. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions for Dr. Mann ahead of time and during the interview. The discussion and Q&A session will continue during the second hour with Steve Horn who will discuss his climate related investigations for the The Real News Network.*There is no charge for this online event but you must register in advance. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Register here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMufuitpjksHNUcjcB_evs2iqBv3JZVu7KW

More info: www.facebook.com/events/638192850239785/

July 10th Friday 11:15 am – 1:30 pm Protest Del Mar Race Track – Opening day Opening day protest. Del Mar is opening as of now one week earlier. Stay tuned for other updates regarding opening day. Right now it is July 10, 2020 THIS IS A COVID19 COMPLIANT PROTEST, masks and social distancing.Stay tuned for updates regarding this protest. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/879807279081277/

July 10th Friday Protest Sea World San Diego Hosted by Ellen Ericksen Since we have all had a “taste” of what captivity feels like the last three months it is important for us to protest the opening of Sea World. The animals once again will be forced to perform stupid tricks to entertain the humans while they risk exposure to the virus. Sea World cares nothing about the animals OR THE HUMANS! This protest will be Covid-19 compliant. There will be a six foot distancing rule and everyone MUST wear a mask. Please make homemade posters for the event. Will post the parking situation as it gets closer to the date. Please be advised that the date may change. Sea World is still waiting for approval from the State of California. Please be flexible. https://www.facebook.com/events/285596995796492/

July 19th Sunday 2 pm 4 pm Police Repression, Police Unions, and the Role of the Labor Movement. Hosted by San Diego Labor Democratic Club The San Diego Labor Democratic Club, in cooperation with the American Federation of Teachers 1931, the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, and the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council, is proud to announce a special presentation by Bill Fletcher Jr. Bill is one of this country’s most articulate and committed activists for Black liberation, social justice, and labor union rights. Bill Fletcher Jr. has been an activist since his teen years. Upon graduating from college he went to work as a welder in a shipyard, thereby entering the labor movement. Over the years he has been active in workplace and community struggles as well as electoral campaigns. He has worked for several labor unions in addition to serving as a senior staff person in the national AFL-CIO. Fletcher is the former president of TransAfrica Forum; a Senior Scholar with the Institute for Policy Studies; an editorial board member of BlackCommentator.com; and in the leadership of several other projects. Fletcher is the co-author (with Peter Agard) of “The Indispensable Ally: Black Workers and the Formation of the Congress of Industrial Organizations, 1934-1941”; the co-author (with Dr. Fernando Gapasin) of “Solidarity Divided: The crisis in organized labor and a new path toward social justice“; and the author of “‘They’re Bankrupting Us’ – And Twenty other myths about unions.” Fletcher is a syndicated columnist and a regular media commentator. Please email us at sdlabordemclub@gmail.com, and we will add you to our email list to receive the Zoom link in advance of the July 19 meeting. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2577436812584929/

July 22nd Wednesday 7 pm – 8:30 pm Transportation Solutions with Sandag Executive Director Hosted by SanDiego350 San Diego teeters on the edge of a decision that will impact our community for the next 30 years: Continue building highway infrastructure, which promotes air pollution that unequally impacts underserved communities OR redesign the public transportation network to promote healthier communities and lower greenhouse gas emissions. The SanDiego350 community must raise our voices and mobilize to create a better transportation future for our county. Join us on July 22 at 7pm for a momentous opportunity to discuss the most pressing issues in regional transportation and climate change with SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrat.

SANDAG staff will provide an update on the regional transportation vision, the 5 Big Moves, and what they are learning from the COVID-19 crisis. This interactive, virtual event will help SD350 members and allies advocate effectively for a sustainable and equitable transportation system in San Diego County. Register here: https://sandiego350.org/blog/event/civi_event_1077/?instance_id=4108

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2509080912716270/

July 27th Monday to August 21st Friday 12 am – 11:30 pm Youth4Climate Summer Camp: Session II Hosted by SanDiego350 At Session II of the Youth4Climate Summer Camp will explore new content while also building on skills learned in Session I of the camp. Register for one or both sessions with this link: https://youth4climate350.org/

If you were not able to make it for Session I, do not worry Session II is designed to integrate new students as well!

Summer 2020. The world is on fire, and youth are on the frontlines of demanding change. In this pivotal moment in history, join peers in discovering your voice and your power – and take climate justice actions that make a difference.

Connect with a community of passionate, like-minded students for a summer experience of active engagement and fun! More info: https://youth4climate350.org/youth-4-climate-summer-camp/

July 29th Wednesday 6 pm – 7 pm Environmental Report: The Slow Receding of the Salton Sea Hosted by San Diego County Democrats for Environmental Action The equity and environmental injustice issues faced by residents living in Imperial County communities in close proximity to the Salton Sea are both extraordinary and unique to their location, and will only be magnified should the Salton Sea recede and dry, as many expect it to as our climate warms, blowing untold amounts of poisoned, alkaline-riddled topsoil into our atmosphere. Kim Floyd, conservation chair with the Sierra Club San Gorgonio Chapter, will discuss the Salton Sea as our featured guest in the next edition of our virtual San Diego County Democrats for Environmental Action Environmental Reports series, in a conversation facilitated by board member at-large and retired biologist Jerry Boggs. Learn more about how one of mankind’s strangest environmental and engineering accidents 110 years ago continues to affect the lives of residents

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/283108616229603/

– – – – – – – – –

Message from the OB Green Center

The Ocean Beach Green Center is located at 4862 Voltaire Street, Ocean Beach 92107 oceanbeachgreencenter@gmail.com 619-613 5616

Issues and Events are changing daily so we suggest you check groups and issues you are interested in for any up-dates. Also, some groups may start to do their habitation restorations, beach clean-ups, field trips, walks etc.. Check with them and county guidelines.

Many organizations are now doing zoom meetings, online events, protest caravans, letter writing and petition campaigns for people to participate in.

If you live in Ocean Beach or hang out here and you feel safe to go out, please support our local, small merchants who have so generously donated in the past to our fundraising events. They all need our support.

All these groups have something in common. They are trying to make this a better world by advocating for all the vulnerable people in the world, for the planet, and ultimately all of us. Check out their web sites and see all the great work they are doing and join them if you can. See our Get involved page on our website for a list of groups at oceanbeachgreencenter.org

While our regular film nights are on hold check out the great films we have shown in the past (listed on our Activity page on our Website). Some are available for checkout in our library. Call for an appointment to pick up.