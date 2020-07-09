Former Midway Post Office Getting Ready for a Change

By Eric S. Page / 7SanDiego / July 8, 2020

The hulking concrete structure at the site of the former central post office on Midway Drive in San Diego has been haunting a stretch of Point Loma for nearly a decade, with little to no activity at the location.

No good activity, anyway. Back in 2015, James Dudley cut a lock on a fence and broke into the building, stripping out nearly 700 pounds of copper before he was discovered loading it into his vehicle. He pulled a 30-month sentence and was ordered to pay $123,984.08 to the Postal Service for his trouble.

For years, the property, bounded by Barnett Avenue to the south and Midway Drive to the east, has been as still as a graveyard. Its glory days began in 1972, when the building became the city’s main post office and was San Diego’s go-to for late tax filers, with drivers lining up April 15 to drop off returns. Its descent, however, began in ’93, when the Margaret L. Sellers Processing and Distribution Center in Carmel Mountain Ranch became the main USPS facility in San Diego, capable of handling as much as 10 times the volume that had been processed at the Midway branch. Still, a small, temporary building on the site has been handling USPS retail services ever since.

There were reports in 2015 that the site had been sold, with the San Diego Business Journal reporting that the 16-acre site had been purchased by Rexford Industrial Realty of Los Angeles, for $19.3 million.

Here’s a summary of the OB Rag coverage of development plans for the former Post Office over these past five years.