3 Easy Ways to Influence Coastal Commission on San Onofre Nuclear Waste

From San Clemente Greens:

What could be worse than Global Pandemic, Climate Change and Socioeconomic upheaval?

Nuclear waste escaping containment all around the country if we fail to do something about it now, while we still can. Imagine getting through all of these tough challenges only to be undone when inescapable and everlasting radiation is allowed to contaminate our planet.

There’s still issues (and scandals) at San Onofre nuke plant.

So, here’s 3 easy things to do to influence the Coastal Commission on San Onofre nuke waste:

1) Participate in the virtual California Coastal Commission meeting on July 16. To make comments, sign up by the day before.

Even if you only want to listen in, it shows them there is much public concern about this topic. (details here)

2) Sign a coalition letter being sent to ALL of our key government representatives. (click here)

3) Sign our petition to insist on completing an abandoned cancer study near nuclear power plants, including San Onofre. (click here)