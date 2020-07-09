Barbara Bry Speaking on Latest Proposal for Short-Term Vacation Rentals – Thursday Night, July 9

Mayoral candidate and Councilwoman Barbara Bry is speaking tonight, July 9 on the latest Proposal for Short-Term Vacation Rentals – among other issues. Councilwoman Jen Campbell has recently come out with the new proposal – and it’s not receiving good reviews at the beach. This will be Bry’s first public response.

The event is sponsored by the chief group fighting STVRs in San Diego, Save San Diego Neighborhoods. Here’s their announcement:

Here is the link provided above : https://zoom.us/webinar/register/5815909846131/WN_cmXcYC4kSpaNcO4aE_PMMA