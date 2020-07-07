Pacific Beach Town Council Opposes Councilwoman Campbell’s Short Term Vacation Rental Deal

A statement was sent out early this morning, July 7, by the Pacific Beach Town Council board of directors in response to District 2 Councilwoman Jen Campbell’s recent and to them – surprising – announcement on short term vacation rentals released on July 1st with Expedia and Unite Here.

The PB Town Council Board of Directors “strongly oppose this approach by Councilmember Campbell to legalize vacationer accommodations in our neighborhoods and permanently transfer thousands of residential homes into mini-hotels.” One of their main criticisms is that as a community and stakeholder, they’ve been ignored by Campbell and the process that came up with the deal.

In the intro to the statement by the BOD, Brian White, president, asks, “Why is our elected representative playing the ‘housing giveaway sweepstakes’ with a multi-billion dollar corporation during an unprecedented housing crisis?”

White adds, “The business interests of HomeAway, VRBO, and their cavalry of STVR operators run contradictory to the City of San Diego’s purported affordable housing goals. As stakeholders in the future of our San Diego housing supply, we ask to be heard on this critical issue.”

Here is the PB Town Council Board’s statement:

New STVR Back Room Deal Ignores Stakeholders, Community Groups, Residents

Prompted by corporate lobbyists, Councilmember Jen Campbell is working with Expedia to legalize visitor accommodations in our residential neighborhoods while ignoring key stakeholders. The announcement on July 1st about a “compromise” framework for STVR regulation came as a surprise to Pacific Beach residents and organizations as we have been seeking a solution since 2007. As stakeholders, we’ve been ignored.

Community town councils, planning groups, and residents were not consulted on this “compromise,” although many of us have reached out to the D2 council office since Councilmember Campbell was elected, and meeting requests have been consistently ignored.

Our Pacific Beach Town Council strongly opposes this approach by Councilmember Campbell to legalize short-term rentals in our neighborhoods. STVRs are visitor accommodations and these commercial uses are illegal under the city’s zoning code and have no place in our residential zones.

We’re appalled at the process in which STVR operators, a labor union, and a multi-billion dollar corporation were the only ones at the table producing a “compromise” that radically and completely alters our residential zoning laws only to their benefit at the expense of San Diego residents.

During an unprecedented affordable housing crisis, why is Expedia deciding our current and future housing supply? We oppose this back room deal driven by special interests.

Pacific Beach Town Council Board of Directors