4 Million Cases of COVID-19 in U.S.; 25,000 in San Diego County

The United States on Thursday, July 23, 2020 passed the grim milestone of 4 million confirmed coronavirus infections.

The rapid spread of the virus this summer is striking, taking just 15 days to go from 3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases to 4 million. By comparison, the increase from 1 million cases to 2 million spanned 45 days from April 28 to June 11, and the leap to 3 million then took 27 days.

Nearly every public health metric suggests America is losing the fight against the virus.

Positivity rates have reached alarming levels in numerous states,

hospitalizations are soaring, and

more than 1,100 new coronavirus deaths were reported across the United States on Wednesday, July 22, marking the first time since May 29 that the daily count exceeded that number.

The rolling seven day average of Infections has doubled in less than a month, reaching more than 66,000 new cases per day Wednesday. The U.S. death toll now exceeds 141,000.

Cases of the novel coronavirus continue to spike across the United States.

California reported a record high 12,807 new cases in 24 hours on Wednesday, July 23. Gov. Newsom said. The Golden State surpassed New York this week and now has at least 413,000 confirmed coronavirus Infections, more than any other state.

San Diego County had 25,008 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 512 deaths as of Thursday, according to county health officials.

Hospitalizations were down sharply in Thursday’s county COVID report, but officials said that a technical glitch had unintentionally excluded hospitalizations from some facilities across the state. The issue was expected to have been corrected by the time today’s report is released.

From San Diego Union-Tribune, July 24, 2020