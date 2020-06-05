Ocean Beach Paddle Out for Peace and Unity in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter – Sunday, June 7

On Sunday, June 7, there is a paddle out in Ocean Beach for Peace and Unity in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. It’s at 9 am at the OB Pier near the front of the Lifeguard Station.

It’s being hosted by a group called We Be OB and here is what their facebook says:

Hi OB COMMUNITY!! I (Doah Lee) grew up in Oahu and floating memorial- Paddle Out was something we did to pay respect for the lives we lost.

How amazing would it be for all of us to come together by organizing a Paddle Out as a beach community to show respect to who lost their innocent lives due to police brutality and the innocent peaceful protesters who were arrested and locked up for standing up for what’s right over the weekend.

We all need healing and right now, we can all use peace, love and unity to do so. I know being out in the ocean/ beach always makes us feel good so let’s all get together to connect with one another and show compassion and empathy!

This is what you can expect:

We meet in front of the OB main life guard station at 9 am this Sunday. We will start paddling out around 9:30 am and we will all form a big circle out in the ocean sitting on our surfboards (holding hands) :-) and whoever wish to offer words will do so. (Please contact me if you would like to speak)

Here is a little info of a “Paddle out” in Hawaii:

A floating memorial in the water, known as a Paddle Out, takes place after someone dies. … One or more people offer words or remembrance about the departed and then the whole party erupts in smiles and cheers, splashes the water, throw the flowers into the water and, if ashes are present, spread them.

See you Sunday and even if you don’t surf please come!! There will be people at the beach also! Please share and repost and spread the word!!!! Special thanks to Liz Phillips to helping me organize this event!