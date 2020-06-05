Death of Skateboarder on Voltaire in Ocean Beach May Have Been Hit and Run

A skateboarder was found dead in the street on the 4500 block of Voltaire Street in OB around 10:30 pm Thursday evening. And as of the latest report from 10News, it may have been a hit and run.

Police and media initially reported the person was a “pedestrian” with “a crumpled skateboard nearby.”

San Diego police were called to the site after a call came in around 10:30 that there was a man lying in the street. So far the victim is unidentified was declared dead at the scene.

Police say they have little to work with, as of now, there is no witness, no vehicle description, no skid marks on the street. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact San Diego police.

Until we hear from the coroner’s office about the nature of the poor guy’s fatal injuries, the issue of whether it was a hit-and-run may not be solved.