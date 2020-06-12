New Rules for the Reopened OB Farmers Market

The Ocean Beach Farmers Market reopened on Wednesday, June 10. It does look a bit different.

Here’s what the sponsor the OB Mainstreet Association says about the new rules and the new look:

Think of it as a fresh-air grocery store with a focus on fresh fruits, vegetables, spreads, baked goods, honey, kombucha, flowers and more! There will be a handful of artisan food vendors who will provide to-go food, which you may take home to enjoy. We are proud to be keeping farmers farming and providing Ocean Beach with fresh, high-quality produce and pre-packaged foods.

The market is a one-way market. The entrance is located at Cable Street & Newport Avenue.

Please come prepared with a list, rather than to browse, to make the best use of your time and allow us to move the public through efficiently.

The queue for entry is in the Mallory’s Furniture Parking Lot located at the corner of Newport Avenue & Cable Street.

The market is limited to 85 customers within the market boundaries at any given time.

There is one entrance and three exits. Do not attempt to enter outside of the designated entrance or you will be asked to leave the OBCFM.

A facial covering is required for entry.

A facial covering must be worn while you are within the boundaries of the OBCFM.

Customers cannot handle produce or goods until after they have been purchased.

Customers must queue 6’ apart while in line to purchase goods or produce.

No backpacks are permitted it the market boundaries.

No pets allowed.

Please be advised that all OBCFM Vendors and Employees will undergo a health screening prior to the market. For their safety and yours, follow all rules and any direction provided by staff.