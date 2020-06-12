New Rules for the Reopened OB Farmers Market

The Ocean Beach Farmers Market reopened on Wednesday, June 10. It does look a bit different.
Here’s what the sponsor the OB Mainstreet Association says about the new rules and the new look:
Think of it as a fresh-air grocery store with a focus on fresh fruits, vegetables, spreads, baked goods, honey, kombucha, flowers and more! There will be a handful of artisan food vendors who will provide to-go food, which you may take home to enjoy. We are proud to be keeping farmers farming and providing Ocean Beach with fresh, high-quality produce and pre-packaged foods.
The market is a one-way market. The entrance is located at Cable Street & Newport Avenue.
Please come prepared with a list, rather than to browse, to make the best use of your time and allow us to move the public through efficiently.
NO BACKPACKS
NO PET ALLOWED other than service animals
- The queue for entry is in the Mallory’s Furniture Parking Lot located at the corner of Newport Avenue & Cable Street.
- The market is limited to 85 customers within the market boundaries at any given time.
- There is one entrance and three exits. Do not attempt to enter outside of the designated entrance or you will be asked to leave the OBCFM.
- A facial covering is required for entry.
- A facial covering must be worn while you are within the boundaries of the OBCFM.
- Customers cannot handle produce or goods until after they have been purchased.
- Customers must queue 6’ apart while in line to purchase goods or produce.
- No backpacks are permitted it the market boundaries.
- No pets allowed.
Please be advised that all OBCFM Vendors and Employees will undergo a health screening prior to the market. For their safety and yours, follow all rules and any direction provided by staff.
