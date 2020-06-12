Latest COVID Charts for San Diego County – 9,000 Cases by Friday, June 12

Here are some of the latest charts on the status of COVID-19 in San Diego County. By time many readers view the above chart, the total cases for the county will be over 9,000.

The number of people in San Diego County who have tested positive for novel coronavirus infection hit 8,998 Thursday, June 11, 161 more than were reported Wednesday, county officials said.

Those additional positive tests were among 4,997 that the county received for a positive rate of 3 percent. The 14-day rolling average positive rate remained at 3.1 percent.

Nationwide, states such as Texas and Arizona have recently seen surges in COVID-19 hospitalizations, which have caused concerns about a resurgence of the disease overwhelming treatment capacity.

There are similar, though, less advanced concerns in California, where the Department of Public Health recently put 11 counties on a special watch list after locally measured rates of hospitalization or disease transmission exceeded thresholds.

So far, San Diego County has managed to stay off the list, though some local health providers, such as Scripps Health, have said recently that they’re beginning to see increased case loads that they attribute to increased reopenings.

It is clear that, whatever the levels of exact infection COVID-19 continues to cause deaths in San Diego County. Of the three newly announced deaths Thursday, all were men of Latino heritage. Two, aged 84 and 70, had other underlying health conditions. But one, a 49-year-old man from the central part of the county, had no other conditions present, according to county records. (From today’s San Diego Union-Tribune.)

Just for comparison, here are charts from weeks previous.