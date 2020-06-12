News and Notices for Ocean Beach and Point Loma – Mid-June 2020

PBlack Lives Matter Protests at Coast this Weekend – and Bry’s Defense of La Jolla’s

Three protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement are scheduled for this weekend at the coast.

The first, billed as Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest, is Saturday, June 13 starting at 2 p.m . It will go through both Pacific and Mission beaches.

. It will go through both Pacific and Mission beaches. Sunday, June 14 , will be the Pacific Beach Walk for Equality. Participants will meet at noon at Crystal Pier at 4500 Ocean Blvd. Walkers will follow the same route as the previous June 7 walk. #PbWalk4Equality.

, will be the Pacific Beach Walk for Equality. Participants will meet at noon at Crystal Pier at 4500 Ocean Blvd. Walkers will follow the same route as the previous June 7 walk. #PbWalk4Equality. Flower March for Black Lives Matter, La Jolla; peaceful protest scheduled for 1 p.m. this Friday, June 12 at Scripps Park:

According to the Beacon, Councilmember and mayoral candidate Barbara Bry responded to residents’ concerns about Friday’s flower march for Black Lives Matter in La Jolla “getting out of hand.” “Any person wishing to hold a march addressing government action has the right to do so under the First Amendment’s free speech and assembly clauses,” said Bry in a statement. “The organizer … has been working with the San Diego Police Department, planning for everyone’s safety. For instance, the marchers this Friday will walk on the sidewalk, not in the street, and of course, SDPD will be present.”

“La Jolla is a welcoming, inclusive community. To this end, the La Jolla Village Merchants Association and some residents have reached out and are assisting the organizer. Many people have contacted my office, asking how they can peacefully express their support for greater equality and justice in our society. They are looking for a respectful and safe way to do so.”

“In today’s world, the concern that any peaceful public gathering can be disrupted is always valid. What I can tell you is we have now had three well-attended protests in La Jolla this past week, and they have all been peaceful. I am very appreciative of the assistance that our police department is providing.”

Plant Power Donated 100% Weekend Profits to Black Organizations

Plant Power Fast Food, said it’s dedicating 100% of its profits the weekend of June 6th-June 7th to two organizations: NAACP and the Black Visions Collective. Plant Power Fast Food has locations in Ocean Beach; Encinitas; Redlands; San Diego State University (SDSU); Long Beach; and Riverside. All locations participated in the initiative.

Trump Supporters Organize “Trump Boat Parade”

Founder and CEO of Nitro Gun Co, Nick Garcia has organized a Trump Boat Parade set for this Saturday, June 13 for San Diego Bay. The boats will go from the Point Loma docks to the Coronado Bridge. San Diego’s most reactionary, Trump-loving TV station KUSI is promoting the event as “news” (even though they have extensive coverage of local news).

New Film, “Mighty Oak”, Set in Ocean Beach

‘Mighty Oak’ – a new film is set in OB. Is Oak, a 10-year-old rock ‘n’ roll wizard, the reincarnation of the heroine’s dead rock-star brother? Have faith: You won’t care. See review here.

OB Pier Cafe to Reopen

A restaurant on the Ocean Beach Pier that has been closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic is finally reopening this week. While some restaurants have been allowed to reopen for dine-in customers and others for take-out, the Walk On Water Café at the end of Ocean Beach Pier has been left without any business – high and dry. “We’re excited to be back!” said owner Chuck Fisher. “We’re doing the final prep, the final wipe-down.” Fisher has owned the restaurant since 1993. The pier, one of the longest concrete piers in the country, has been closed since March, when the coronavirus broke out. “It was kind of the unknown,” Fisher said. “None of us knew how long it would last.” He had to close down last year too for six months, but that was after high surf and winds smashed into the pier damaging it. In all, Fisher estimates he lost nearly a $500,000 in revenue.

Midway Chuck E Cheese May Have to Close (Along with 526 Other Locations)

The popular children’s restaurant chain, Chuck E. Cheese, may be the latest business to close its doors permanently as a result of financial struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic. CEC Entertainment, the Texas-based company that runs 527 locations in 47 states, is nearly $1 billion in debt, the Wall Street Journal reported. Chuck E. Cheese has 8 of locations in San Diego County, including the Midway District locale at 3146 Sports Arena Blvd., San Diego.

Mr. Moto’s Expanding

Established in 2015, Mr. Moto Pizza now operates locations in Pacific Beach, North Park, Point Loma, La Jolla, and Ocean Beach and will be adding two more outposts to its roster later this summer. Mr. Moto is heading to Encinitas, where it will be taking over for Napizza on South Coast Highway, and Mr. Moto is part of a new wave of businesses coming to Seaport Village that includes Mike Hess Brewing.

Waiver Required at Point Loma Sports Club

At the Point Loma Sports Club, set to open Friday, a liability waiver is required before you can enter. Across the county and country, at salons, gyms, offices and even the New York Stock Exchange, waivers are quietly becoming the new normal. It’s unclear how much they’re really needed. Attorneys tell us it would be hard to prove a business caused an illness. and the waivers don’t protect a business against ‘gross neglience.’ “If someone signs a waiver, that means they agree not to hold someone else responsible for any damages. What we’re seeing here are businesses trying to avoid liability when a patron is exposed to covid-19 at their place of business. Waivers are not, however, ironclad. For a business to be protected, the business must show that such a waiver was signed and that it covers the potential claim. Even if a business shows that, a waiver is invalid if the business was grossly negligent or reckless. Also, a person could challenge a waiver by claiming it was signed under duress or that it was unconscionable,” said attorney Evan Walker.

Sundara Gets Kudos as One of San Diego’s “Best” Indian Restaurants

Sundara carries the rich flavors of India directly to Ocean Beach. Their naan are baked upon ordering while the curries are slowly cooked to match the original recipe. These are better with pairings of wine or beer. Likewise, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are offered by the restaurant. Dinners are best enjoyed in Sundara’s covered patio showing the gorgeous view of San Diego. Aside from dine-in options, they cater to delivery requests as well. Products/Services: Appetizers & Salad, Traditional Curries, Specialty Curries, Main Dishes, Naan & Bread, Chutneys, Desserts & Drinks; 1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, San Diego, CA 92107; Phone: (619) 889-0639; Website: www.sundaracuisine.com

Hans Becker Has Moved to Poway School District

Han Becker is now the principal of Rancho Bernardo High School. He was the principal of Point Loma High School in the San Diego Unified School District, where he was principal for the last seven years. During his 12 years at Point Loma High School, Becker increased “push in” models for special education and led numerous inclusion initiatives to promote campus-wide growth mindsets. His previous education experience included teaching special education and as an assistant principal at the elementary and high school levels.

More Theories on the Origins of OB Street Names

Ocean Beach’s First through Seventh streets became the alphabetical Abbott, Bacon, Cable, Defoe, Ebers, Froude and Guizot streets. These can be tied to historians and writers from various countries. John Stevens Cabot Abbott (1805-1877) was an American historian whose popular books included works about Napoleon, the Civil War and Frederick the Great. Francis Bacon (1561-1626), an English philosopher, statesman and patron of libraries, was considered the father of empiricism. A possibility for Cable Street is George Washington Cable (1844-1925), who was considered to be the first modern southern writer. Daniel Defoe (1659-1731) was an English journalist who wrote the widely popular novel “Robinson Crusoe.” This street later became Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.

Georg Ebers (1837-1898) was a German Egyptologist and novelist of historical fiction. He became known for purchasing a papyrus scroll dating from about 1500 BC from another collector in Luxor (Thebes) in 1872. The Ebers Papyrus is one of the oldest preserved medical documents in the world and extensively details the Egyptian understanding of physical and mental disorders and remedies of the time. James Anthony Froude (1818-1894) was an English historian who wrote a controversial and partly autobiographical novel titled “Nemesis of Faith.” Perhaps civil engineer Davids also wanted to honor James Froude’s brother, William Froude (1810-1879), an engineer who established a formula now known as the Froude number to predict the hydrodynamic behavior of full-size ship hulls from small-scale tests. Francois Guizot (1787-1874) was a French historian and statesman who served many roles in the French government — including as the prime minister from 1847-1848 — and wrote popular histories of France and England.

Constituent Is Pissed Off at Jen Campbell Over Budget

Niall Twohig is pissed off at Councilwoman Jen Cambell; he’s a constituent of hers. Here’s his view: The disproportionate impact of Covid-19 and the police murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor should finally make it clear: Our house is not built equitably. It is stratified along the lines of race and class. Working class

communities of color face premature death from inadequate resources, pipelines that steer them into prisons or poverty, and police who enforce dehumanizing laws and ideologies. People in these communities know this. Our institutions are finally catching up: The American Public Health Association and several?cities?already declared systemic racism a public health crisis.

In San Diego, we need representatives who acknowledge this crisis and who work with these communities to develop systemic solutions. Our councilmember, Dr. Jennifer Campbell, should have been up for that task. She is a medical doctor. She should be concerned with public health and deep solutions to our social maladies.

Instead, she and her fellow city council approved a budget that puts more money into a blunt instrument. Policing deals with symptoms rather than causes. It targets working class communities of color that feel the greatest impact of our defunded and fragile social safety net. It protects an inequitable status quo. The numbers show the gross inequality in San Diego’s policing. People in the streets know that peace will only come when those treated unjustly achieve justice.

That is why we chant No justice! No peace! Justice will not be achieved with hollow words, another office of diversity, more officers on the streets. It will be achieved through tangible economic policy that prioritizes communities who have been looted and overpoliced for centuries. Divesting from an already bloated police budget and reinvesting in communities would be a step in that direction. The current budget is not that. It is a step backward. Next primary season I hope those concerned with justice remember how our city council voted.