‘End of an Era’ at Ocean Beach – Or Just a Lull?

Here are pics that depict the “end of an era” in Ocean Beach – a time before many of the restrictions on the beach were lifted, before you could put your tush back on the sand – and perhaps the beginning of a new normal – getting back to surfing and being responsible on the beach and water – captured by Charles Landon the weekend of May 30.

But, is it the end of an era, or just a lull? Here’s hoping there’s not a second wave.

All photos by Charles Landon StudioCapeMay