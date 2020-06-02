Big Changes Coming to Hugo’s in Ocean Beach

Hugo’s Cocina

1830 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., Suite H

Ocean Beach, CA 92107

619-892-7882

By Judi Curry

With the advent of the COVID-19 virus, many restaurants are having to change their menus, eliminate their buffets, and still attract diners. There are some big changes coming to “Hugo’s”.

Before I begin with the changes, I want everyone to know that take out service, using the old menu, is still available. There is no more eating inside, but takeout is still available. I also want to let you know that they do not know for certain when the “new” restaurant will open. They are waiting for the health inspection giving them the “go-ahead.”

All the refrigerators and freezers are hooked up. Right now it is just a waiting game.

So for the changes: It will now be known as “La Fruteria Y Panaderia De Hugo’s Cocina.”

The “Panaderia” will be selling assorted Mexican Bread, cakes and slices of cake, (11 varieties!) and a variety of Milk Shakes, Desserts and Hot Drinks. (There are 6 milk shakes listed; 3 hot drinks; and a “Cravings” section, which will include Flan, Churros, Crepes with seasonal fruits, Gelatines and Strawberry with cream. That is the Panaderia side of things.

The “Fruteria” will include Fruit Salad, Bionicos, Escamochas, Natural Juices, Smoothies, Aguas Frescas, Ice Cream, Frappes, Cheetos Locos, Takis and/or Tosti Locos, Clamatos, Nachos, Esquites, Pico de Gallo, and a few other shacks. There are 12 beverages also listed. (Aren’t you sorry you didn’t pay more attention in Spanish class?)

You think that is enough?

Nope. In addition to all of the above, there will be a full menu, including Breakfast, Starters, Tacos, Quesadillas, Specials, Salads, Burritos, Soups, Enchiladas, Tortas, Tostadas, and Tamales. There are 4 items listed on the “Kids Menu” and there are 18 “Sides and Extras” listed. It will still be a Vegan/Vegetarian and Traditional restaurant.

At the current time, there are no plans to have inside seating. Perhaps sometime later it will be brought back, but plan on take out for now. The salad bar is gone, primarily because they “buffet” ideas is gone.

Elena, the manager of the restaurant, told me that as soon as they know their opening date for the new menu she will let me know. At that time I will write a short article for the OB Rag and post it on Next Door and Facebook. In the meantime, get out your Spanish dictionary and see which ones of the “newbies” you will order first!