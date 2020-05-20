The Widder Curry’s Open Letter to the Mayor and Councilmember: ‘Do Something About Sunset Cliffs! Now!’

By Judi Curry

Dear Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Councilmember Jen Campbell:

I have been a resident of the Sunset Cliffs area since 1966. I have never felt as concerned about living in this area as I do now. I feel that my safety is in jeopardy, along with all of my neighbors living south of Pt. Loma Avenue. Let me tell you why.

Since the pandemic the parking lots along the Cliffs are blocked off. At each lot there are many police officers and cadets asking people to “move on”.

“Move on” is not enough. There are hordes of people that are flagrantly disobeying the officers; there are hordes of people that wait until the police presence is over and they cut the yellow tape and park in the lots. There are hordes of people that are drinking, smoking weed, playing loud music and dancing when they are told not to.

Twice in the past 7 days there have been “drag races”, starting about 10:30pm, and lasting until well after midnight. People are urinating and defecating on the streets and in the yards of people living in the Sunset Cliffs area. The trash is building up everywhere. The traffic on Sunset Cliffs, going both south and north is horrendous. Just recently a police car went screaming down Devonshire, sirens blasting, at a very unsafe speed, because he could not get down Sunset Cliffs. My daughter and dog were crossing the street and just barely got out of the way of the police car.

When I inquired as to how many tickets had been given out during this time I was horrified to find out that only two had been given and, from what I can tell, it’s possible no one has even received a written warning. I find this unfathomable. These are direct violations of the rules and laws in effect today and no one is even getting their hands slapped? Why not? And why the police presence if they are not doing anything?

People are not dumb – well, those people going without their masks and refusing to stay 6 feet away from others are dumber than most, but they know that they can get away with violating the laws. There has not been an example shown to them, and I fear that there will not be one anytime soon.

This is not a one time occurrence. This is every night. We have a three day weekend coming up – Memorial Day. It doesn’t matter that there are restrictions imposed upon us this year. Many people are not following those restrictions. Nightly. Daily. Hourly.

I suggest that both of you take a little trip to Sunset Cliffs anytime from sunset on. Stay awhile. See what is really happening. Don’t leave until after 11:00pm. Stay in your car parked along Sunset Cliffs. (Oh right! We are not supposed to do that.) Bring along a snack in case you get hungry while watching the “happenings.” (Oh yeah. Not supposed to do that either.)

And if you are really bored, play some loud music to keep you awake and entertained. (Oh yeah. Also not permitted.) Watch the people jump, or fall, off the Cliffs, and while watching the Life Guards perform miraculous rescues, have a beer, or a glass of wine, or something stronger. It’s amazing to see the rescue from the sea and air. (What’s that? You are not supposed to drink in public? Who says?) Watch the police try to maneuver around the dozens of cars traveling down Sunset Cliffs. Count the number of Life Guard trucks that are struggling to get to the victim.

And while we are at it – remember those of us that live in this area.

What about the house that had a kitchen fire and the fire department couldn’t get through before a lot of damage was done to the house. Or the man that had a heart attack and the ambulance that couldn’t get to him before he passed on. Why aren’t the police doing something to clear the streets.

NO. NOT THE POLICE. Why aren’t the two of you doing something to protect the residents? Why aren’t you angry that laws are being broken and our police – and cadets – are developing wonderful tans that their dermatologists will state in later years was caused by sitting in their cars – or in chairs – in the Sunset Cliffs Parking lots watching the cars go by and trying to get into the closed parking lots.

I have talked to two police officers that were riding bikes in the area. I thanked them for the work they are trying to do. We agreed that they are not doing enough. A special “shout-out” to the officers that are here everyday. Wish they could do what they are hired to do.

Damn it! Do something. Do it fast. There are potential lives at stake. Don’t wait for the fatal statistics to come out. Tackle it now while you can. It is getting to the point when it is “too little, too late.”

Be safe. (In order to be safe you may not want to visit Sunset Cliffs.)

Judi Curry