Results of OB Town Council Poll on Parking Lot Limits: Nearly 50% Want Un-Paid 4-Hour Limit

by on May 20, 2020 · 0 comments

in Ocean Beach

Here’s the recent poll the Ocean Beach Town Council conducted on time-limit restrictions on OB beach parking lots. They received 407 responses with nearly half (47%) wanting to see a 4 hour time limit (no cost) to the lots.

