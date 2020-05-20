High-Rise, High-Density, High-Risk – Lessons from the Pandemic

By Colleen O’Connor
Who are these people? And where do they come from?
What is it about newcomers to San Diego that get in positions of power and proceed to try and re-make the city in the image of New York? Overcrowded, densely population and dwarfed by sunless high-rises and wind tunnels – are a recipe for disasters in the future.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic taught us nothing about such urban nightmares?
If not listening to New York’s Governor, Andrew Cuomo, repeat day after tragic day that “density” is what overwhelmed his city, then consider Dutch architect, Rem Koolhaas, the Pritzker prize–winning author and academic, with a new exhibition at the Guggenheim.
“To him, the gathering of more than 50% of the world’s population into metropoles that occupy just 2% of the world’s land mass was a problem long before anybody knew what the phrase social distancing meant.”
Or, best of all, read Jonathan F.P. Rose’s book, The Well-Tempered City. He argues, “Most of our cities have lost their original purpose.”
“The problems are wicked, the tide of megatrends is moving against our best intentions, and we are not … meeting the challenge of our times.” A challenge that has existed for centuries.
That challenge? Fairness, harmony with nature, intelligence, innovation and trust, a.k.a., the virtuous city.
“In the early 900s, at the height of Islam’s golden age, the scholar, Abu Nasr Muhammad al-Farabi, ranked three kinds of cities in his text, ‘The Perfect City.’
“The best was a virtuous city, a place in which people pursue knowledge, virtue and happiness with civility.
Next came the ignorant city, whose residents seek wealth, honor freedom and pleasure without aspiring to a higher state of well-being and true happiness.
Last came the wicked city, whose people delude themselves knowing that wisdom is the highest calling but justifying the pursuit of power and pleasure with arrogant, self-serving rationalizations.”
The San Diego I know was never an ignorant nor a wicked city. Indeed, it tried to be “America’s finest City,” even, “Camelot by the Bay”, but the recent history of in-fill developments in old stock neighborhoods, multiple attempts at reversing the 30-foot coastal height limits, and dishonest promises, hypocrisy, and poor stewardship among its leaders, has bent us toward that wicked path.
The most recent examples abound; attempts by the Port of San Diego to add 1600 units on Shelter Island.
Mischaracterized as a chance to remove the “docks” or “piers” on a stretch of bay in the La Playa area of Point Loma, the real details are much uglier:
- An increase of 1,600 new hotel rooms along Shelter Island
- 70,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space
- The removal of the current 30-foot height limit
- A 20-foot wide cement promenade that will replace the dirt paths; probably eliminate the pine trees that provide the rare great blue heron nests; and alter the roads, parking spaces, and entire area from Kellogg Beach to downtown
In short, the new Port master plan included the destruction of a neighborhood and a local culture that existed before Shelter Island was even dredged. It was defeated by heavy citizen pushback.
Another example, the rushed proposition-driven, non-competitive bidding, near-giveaway to SDSU for the Mission Valley stadium and River site. Add the multiple “transit” corridors to justify mega-developments along the Mission Bay/Clairemont area.
And now another attempt at removing the 30-foot limit. This time in the Midway district, led by the newest Council Member and San Diego resident for just 13 years, Jen Campbell.
She promised, repeatedly, during her council race to protect that limit. Yet, not even two years into her term, she is pushing for more New York style development using the same developer-backed proposition route that won SDSU its land.
Has Campbell learned nothing from the COVID-19 pandemic and its ferocious spread in densely populated areas? Is the ignorance by design or blinded by ambition?
So little trust – so little faith. So little to cheer about when moves like this take place while others are shouldering their familial and professional responsibilities.
Where is that San Diego? The well-tempered city, working in harmony towards a better, healthier, safer existence for all? Not perfect, but certainly not wicked.
Like Campbell, some see only mega developments, and massive infrastructures as the future, while neglecting to even maintain the gems of the city; Balboa park, the bays, ocean fronts and neighborhoods.
I prefer, the wisdom of noted urban thinker, Jane Jacobs, “If you don’t build it, they will come.”
San Diego is just fine without mega-density, cinder-block ugliness that passes as “architecture.”
That is the San Diego before the newest incarnation of overdevelopment and infill of any beautiful spaces and neighborhoods still remaining in San Diego.
That is the San Diego with old-school manners and responsibilities that have led to such a remarkable and enviable response to the COVID-19 pandemic. With just a few show-off “open up” rallies (that numbered in the dozens in a county of 3 million plus people), San Diegans have demonstrated what a model city it really is.
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Thanks Coleen for the good sense. Betcha Jane Jacobs, John Nolan, George Marston and even Prince Charles are just shaking their heads in disbelief . -clb
So…I’m getting the impression from this essay that the San Diego I was born in consisting of a viewpoint looking up through the Class structure pyramid above my head that had always been apparent to the lower working class families I was raised in and around, has now been replaced by a glossy shining pseudo history of San Diego with this ridiculous “it tried to be “America’s finest City,” even, “Camelot by the Bay” .” Wow. What hubris to write empty words such as those!
Kind of like the efforts to scrub the tarnish off of Nixon, eh? And what is now repeating itself (with the help of far too many so-called ‘Democrats’) over the wBush War Crimes Regime. Let’s put lipstick on the pig and call it the Prom Queen.
Crap folks, just how short are people’s freaking memories?
San Diego was landlocked aircraft carrier, a full-on military base city when I was growing up. At least half the kids I went to school with were military brats! North Island Naval Air Station, Miramar Naval Air Station, aircraft carrier row, the Marine Recruit Depot, the Navy recruit depot, Convair in the Midway District (now Gen Dynamics military contractor), General Atomics in La Jolla (maker of the Predator murder drone the CIA is using), the nuclear sub base on Pt. Loma & the SEAL Team base there also… Aw come on, this city has always been full of right-wing patriotic (remember that ‘last refuge of’ refrain) racist Republican & Democratic conservative corrupt wheeler-dealers that pretty much had full control of the city and county politics and economics. This was during the 60s when I started have signs of consciousness, social awareness, critical thinking, and developed a political conscience.
The conservative wealthy Republicrats/Democans of the 2 Public Faces-One Owner Party continues to march to the beat of the same drummer that I saw 50 years ago! As they do on the national stage, just one neoliberal conservative after another regardless of the R or D in front of their name. Same policies for the most part, but much better speech making is the real difference. Except wBush who, like Trump, couldn’t string a complete sentence together in any kind of logical structure.
Of course there were PEOPLE here and there, and groups of people, actively engaged trying to make this a better city for everybody not just the wealthy few. And even a few neighborhoods managed, for a while, to coalesce into something faintly ethical. But in general, look back at who has been elected over the last 50 years and READ UP on their policies. Camelot? Is that a joke? Or maybe not since it was ruled by wealthy kings…
So I read what’s going on in my birth town, OB, and the surrounding city. The politics, the greed, the ‘growth’ that continues to choke the life out of living there. I mean, $2000 a month for a little box to live in, and the actual hourly wage for the majority of the working population is how much?
Which brings me to the Talking Heads song ‘Same As It Ever Was’ that rebounded around in the back of my mind as I read this piece. So I went downstairs, found the cassette, and turned on the 375 watt mid-80s Technic receiver and blasted the tape through the 325 watt 3-foot double bass KLH speakers and listened to the words.
Same as it ever was from this OB native son’s view. And bluntly, Colleen O’Connor, there are only a few people in San Diego who can boast of not being a newcomer/emigrant from elsewhere and they are stuck on the ‘Rez’ a form of forever POW camp, so get off the high horse before you slip and hurt yourself.
sealintheSelkirks