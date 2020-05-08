OB Planners and Town Council Consider Converting 5 Blocks of Bacon Street to One-Way ‘Slow Street’

Ocean Beach organizations are considering turning 5 or so blocks of Bacon Street into a “slow street” which means converting it into one-way traffic going southbound, leaving the northbound lane for pedestrians, skateboarders and bicyclists. It would be from Voltaire to Saratoga.

On Wednesday night at their electronic meeting, the OB Planning Board voted in favor of making the temporary conversion. The initiative for this, for the proposed street change came from the Slow Street Initiative of the city of San Diego. Streets are blocked off with signs to through-traffic – and a section of Diamond Street in Pacific Beach has already made the conversion, as well as a street in Normal Heights.

For the last couple of years, OB planners have been talking up the idea of making Bacon a “bike-friendly” street.

Those in favor think now is especially the time to make the changes, as it would make it makes it easier for people to run, bike and walk during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially since sidewalks don’t always provide six feet separation.

OBPB member Craig Klein had a concern and said, “”If delivery trucks stopped, that one lane would be blocked and no traffic could get through during delivery. I don’t see how that’s workable.” Yet it was pointed out that the section of Bacon is mainly residential.

Board Member Andrew Waltz noted “slowing the streets is worth it for our quality of life from tourist perspective.”

And then on Thursday, the Ocean Beach Town Council also held an electronic, virtual “chat” on the issue. (I couldn’t figure out if a decision was made or not from the record of the chat meeting.) All recommendations will be passed along to Councilmember Jennifer Campbell’s office. 7SanDiego