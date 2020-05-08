OB Planners and Town Council Consider Converting 5 Blocks of Bacon Street to One-Way ‘Slow Street’

Ocean Beach organizations are considering turning 5 or so blocks of Bacon Street into a “slow street” which means converting it into one-way traffic going southbound, leaving the northbound lane for pedestrians, skateboarders and bicyclists. It would be from Voltaire to Saratoga.
On Wednesday night at their electronic meeting, the OB Planning Board voted in favor of making the temporary conversion. The initiative for this, for the proposed street change came from the Slow Street Initiative of the city of San Diego. Streets are blocked off with signs to through-traffic – and a section of Diamond Street in Pacific Beach has already made the conversion, as well as a street in Normal Heights.
For the last couple of years, OB planners have been talking up the idea of making Bacon a “bike-friendly” street.
Those in favor think now is especially the time to make the changes, as it would make it makes it easier for people to run, bike and walk during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially since sidewalks don’t always provide six feet separation.
OBPB member Craig Klein had a concern and said, “”If delivery trucks stopped, that one lane would be blocked and no traffic could get through during delivery. I don’t see how that’s workable.” Yet it was pointed out that the section of Bacon is mainly residential.
Board Member Andrew Waltz noted “slowing the streets is worth it for our quality of life from tourist perspective.”
And then on Thursday, the Ocean Beach Town Council also held an electronic, virtual “chat” on the issue. (I couldn’t figure out if a decision was made or not from the record of the chat meeting.) All recommendations will be passed along to Councilmember Jennifer Campbell’s office. 7SanDiego
As someone who lived on right on Bacon in that corridor for 10 years, I think they are vastly understating the amount of traffic on the street. Abbott is far and away the least busy N/S street. Will all parking spots still be available even with the road diet? It was already really tough to find parking as is for residents.
Diamond is actually closed to thru traffic but is not a temporary one-way. You can still park on both sides and it’s pretty competitive for spots on this crowded street. Very few pedestrians are using it. I think a waste of time, $$, and cones.
Reading this article jogged my memory of planning issues encountered in a prior millennium.
Back in the 70’s when I was the paid staff person for the Ocean Beach Planning Board, the city proposed turning Sunset Cliffs Blvd. and Cable Street into a one way “couplet”, with Sunset Cliffs traffic northbound and Cable Street having only southbound traffic. All traffic entering OB on Sunset Cliffs would be directed to either turn left to go up W. Point Loma or right to go to Cable Street, which would be the major route of ingress.
At the time, the majority of the planning board (and I) thought it was a terrible idea, fearing that it would really divide the community and somewhat cut off the blocks between the two streets. I lived in Venice just before moving to OB and I remember that the city of LA had just such a traffic plan in place in Venice, resulting in two expressway-like streets carrying a lot of traffic.
As I have watched the level of traffic grow and grow over the decades, I have occasionally thought that such a street plan would accommodate the traffic we currently experience allowing a better flow with the current increased volume. I always come back, however, to thinking about the horrendous impact it would have on the fabric of our community. It might be good for traffic but bad in every other dimension.
While I like the idea of streets reserved for non-automotive traffic, I’m not convinced that this is a great idea for OB. I remember after one July 4 fireworks show, traffic exiting the community was particularly bad. Committed community activist P.A “Dusty” Rhodes (namesake of Dusty Rhodes park) came to my at my office at the Coastal Commission and asked about the process for getting permits and other approvals for extending Famosa Blvd. through Famosa Slough! While Dusty was a great asset to OB and did many wonderful things for our community, this was obviously a terrible idea and would never have made it through the regulatory process. He was right, however, in his concern over the limited egress opportunities after special events and, especially, if we had to evacuate the area as a result of an emergency.
Our street system is so limited that I am concerned that eliminating one lane of traffic northbound could result in a horror show in the event of an emergency evacuation. Think of Scripps Ranch during the Cedar Fire and you may get what I am talking about.
I’m sure there might be ways to implement the proposed plan that could obviate my concerns, but when I look at how the traffic diets on W. Point Loma and 30th Street were rushed through without a lot of community involvement, I am concerned that moving too fast and without enough thought could damage our community.