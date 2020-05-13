Lifeguards Kept Busy at Sunset Cliffs with 2 Rescues on Tuesday

San Diego lifeguards were busy at Sunset Cliffs on Tuesday, May 12, with two rescue operations.

The first rescue was of a 23 year old woman who suffered major trauma when she fell 30 feet off the cliffs to the beach below. The SDFD helicopter was brought in to hoist her up to the bluff top and then she was transported to a local hospital. What the status is of the unidentified woman is unknown at this time. Fox5

The second rescue was of two young men from Los Angeles, who got caught in a rip current at Sunset Cliffs and had to be rescued by a lifeguard jetski.

This is at least the third rescue this month. Back on May 3, a man who recently got out of quarantine from COVID-19 was rescued early that Sunday after falling into the ocean at Sunset Cliffs.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said the incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. The man reportedly was watching the bioluminescent tide when he got too close to the water and was hit by a wave and pulled out into the ocean.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, managed to swim to a rock under the cliffs where lifeguards rescued him with a paddleboard. He was hospitalized with some minor injuries.

