City Council Rules Committee to Meet on Placing the Dismantling of 30 Foot Height Limit in Midway on Ballot – Wed., May 13

The Rules Committee of the San Diego City Council meets Wednesday, May 13 to consider placing a measure that would dismantle the 30 foot height limit in the Midway District on the November ballot.

Councilmembers Jennifer Campbell and Chris Cate are pushing the idea. Campbell represents District 2, of course, which includes the Midway, as well as much of the coastal areas of the city.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public will have very little say in how the Rules Committee – or the full Council for that matter – votes on this crucial vote, a vote seen as an end-run around Prop D, passed by San Diego voters overwhelmingly in 1972.

A group in opposition to this move, Save Everyone’s Access, is spearheading a letter-writing campaign to show many people are not on board with this maneuver. They are organizing people to send letters to the Committee – and they have formulated one, posted below. Here’s some of what SEA says:

BACKGROUND. In 1972, citizens became alarmed by new hi-rises in coastal areas. The out-of-scale buildings loomed over existing properties, and threatened to ruin the coastal communities for the average person.

In 1972 voters approved Prop. D, the 30 ft Coastal Height Limit. This covers the coastal area, west of I-5 in the City of San Diego, except for downtown.

This height limit has served the citizens well, and must be maintained.

NOW, Councilmembers Jennifer Campbell and Chris Cate are proposing to dismantle Prop. D by removing an entire community from the height limits.

There is no need for this. The Midway-Pacific Highway area has a new community plan, less than two years old, which allows a huge increase in housing units, 10,000 more! This plan was based on the 30 ft height limit.

PLEASE JOIN US in opposing this plan.

Just reply to this email, or send a message to this address: SaveAccessSD@gmail.com Say “OK” to your name being added to our letter. We need this on Tuesday, because the City Council Rules Committee meeting is Wednesday, May 13.



Coastal area height limits: Good idea then, good idea now!

Here is the letter from Save Everyone’s Access which is addressed to the Rules Committee:

The City of San Diego has been subject to the Proposition D Coastal Height Limit for 48 years, since it was approved by voters in 1972. There is no compelling reason to amend that important citizen initiative.

The City of San Diego is on lock-down due to the pandemic, with residents confined to their homes and most businesses closed, during an unprecedented national emergency. Certain City Council and Brown Act regulations are under suspension. Public participation is seriously limited.

The City faces a budget shortfall of $300 million or more, requiring large cuts in the positions and hours of City employees. Why spend precious City funds on this ballot measure, at a time of cutbacks in parks, rec. centers, libraries, code enforcement, and all City departments?

Under these extraordinary conditions, it would be unwise, undemocratic and unnecessarily costly to move forward with a City-sponsored proposal to amend the Prop. D Coastal Height Limit.

The Midway/ Sports Arena area is an important part of the Coastal Zone, located between San Diego Bay and Mission Bay Park. The area “west of Interstate 5” is regarded as part of the coastal area, under Proposition D and the California Coastal Act. It must not be treated as optional or less important than other parts of the Coastal Zone.

An amendment to Prop. D is completely unnecessary. A new Community Plan was adopted in September 2018 for the Midway – Pacific Highway community. This plan allows for very large increases in development.

Housing . From the current 1935 housing units to a total of 12,090. (6.25 times) Residents. From the current population of 4600 to 28,260. (6.1 times)



The Community Plan was based on the existence of the 30 ft Coastal Height Limit, and complies with that limit.

The City has already issued Requests for Proposal for the city-owned portion of the community, based on the 30 ft height limit. This redevelopment does not depend on amending the voter-approved height limit.

For these reasons, we urge the committee to reject the proposal for a ballot measure to amend the Proposition D Coastal Height Limit.