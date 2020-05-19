Unruly Brigade of Bicyclists Burst Through the Beach Area – Beat Up Woman Motorist

Several people in the beach area took videos of a large group of unruly and rude bicyclists who rolled through Ocean Beach and Pacific Beach on Sunday, May 17. Most – if not all – the riders did not have masks on and didn’t practice social distancing. They were also ignoring stop signs, red lights, pedestrians and motorists in their massive jaunt around the beaches, flipping people off who raised concerns of their behavior.

At one point in Mission Beach, several of the bicyclists punched and kicked a woman motorist who had gotten out of her car to scold some of them for running a red light.

10News collected the different videos and interviewed a man who shot some instagram video. Pacific Beach resident Steve Paen told the station:

“We were at a stoplight and then this massive bike brigade [started] rolling down Garnet, heading east, and it looked like there were maybe a 100 or 200 of them just rolling down the street.”

“[A cyclist] starts to kick on her and picks on her and it just becomes this mob mentality of bikers on this one woman who was going to yell at this [cyclist] for basically running a red light. There was literally no one wearing masks or any type of gloves [and they were] all within close proximity of each other.”

“[They were] flipping their fingers at cars [and] spitting at people. They were just whizzing by stop signs and past pedestrians and cars. It just seemed like they had immunity to anything on the road that was against them.”

Paen shot some video of the fight – and then he called police. His instagram video shows a woman getting knocked to the ground and kicked by at least one bicyclist.

A Mission Beach resident said the mass group rode through that neighborhood as well. And a short, blurry video was made by a person in Ocean Beach showing a large group at the OB Pier parking lot.

San Diego Police told 10News they were monitoring the brigade of bicyclists, that they had responded to the PB fight but neither party wanted to give a report, and no arrests or citations were issued. 10News had reached out to the group that organized the gig but did not receive a response.

This behavior is uncalled for and may set back bicycling in this town a half generation.