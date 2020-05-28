Grand Re-Opening of Fairouz Restaurant in the Midway District

Fairouz Restaurant and Gallery

3166 Midway Drive #102

San Diego, CA 92107

619-225-0308

By Judi Curry

One of my very favorite restaurants is going to have their Grand Re-Opening on Monday, June 1st. I am so excited! I met with Al Nashashibi this afternoon and was pleased to see the changes that will be taking place, the new paint, and the concern for maintaining safe distances for the diners.

First of all, something that will change the place entirely is the absence of the buffet. With the new Covet-19 rules in place, it is impossible to still have a buffet and be safe. Tables and chairs will be placed strategically in the area where the buffet used to be.

The lunch hours – 11-4:00pm is going to be treated to Daily Specials – Each day of the week will have a different special, and each of these specials is only $12! For example, on Monday the special will be “David Pasha” – eggplant, beef with tomato herb sauce, and served with rice and pita, or Vegan Pasha – a tasty dish of baked eggplant in tomato herb sauce, served with rice and pita.

The Tuesday special is Lamb Shanks, and the vegan special is Green Beans sautéed with olive oil, fresh garlic, and then cooked in seasoned tomato sauce.

Wednesday’s lunch special will be Kabsa Chicken and the Vegan menu will be a variety of favorite vegan dishes – falafel, grape leaves, spinach pie, hummus and pita.

Thursday is Meat Moussaka, and the vegan menu is Eggplant in layers with mixed vegetables and herbs.

Friday special is Okra with lamb, or vegan okra and each served with rice and pita.

Saturday will be turmeric chicken, or the Vegan menu is an “all natural” unique blend of spices to play up the depth and warmth of a mix of potato, carrots, and eggplant.

Sunday’s special will be “Beef Kofta”, ground beef fused with parsley and onions and seasoned in a herbed tomato sauce. The vegan meal will be pasta with roasted vegetables, topped with, garlic and olive oil.

All of the above are available as “dine in” and “take out.”

Their dinner menu will begin 4:00pm and there are specials there too. For the reopening, Wine and/or Beer will be 25% off of the menu price, and after looking at the beverage menu with 8 White Wines, 8 Red Wines, and 6 Beer’s listed, that discount is very generous.

The dinner menu consists of Appetizers, Soups and Salads, Specialties, Vegetarian Entrees, Entrees and Desserts. And a feature I found delightful is separating each of the menus is an original poem written by Al Nashashibi. (If you haven’t been to Fairouz before, it is interesting to note that he has many of his original paintings on the wall, as well as his poetry books and poems under the glass tops of the tables.)

The dinner special will consist of two appetizers, soup, salad and an entrée of either lamb or chicken, or vegan. The price will be $15, and will also be available for dine-in or take-out.

In the future, once a “normal” pattern has been established, the restaurant wants to establish a “Happy Hour” and a Sunday Brunch. (That should be very interesting because Al wants to serve it “Mazeh” style – which is similar to Tapas.) Stayed tuned for those changes.

For those of you that have been to Fairouz before and know how wonderful it is, let’s support the restaurant (and every other) as they begin their openings. And for those of you that have never been to Fairouz, you are in for a real treat when you enter. However, because of the restrictions being placed on the numbers that can dine at one time, I suggest you call to make reservations so that you are not dissapointed. The number is 619-225-0308. And when you come out, you will feel like you were in Al’s home, not a restaurant, because he makes you feel so comfortable. See you there.