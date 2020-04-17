Schlageter Re-elected Chair of Ocean Beach Planning Board – and Other Results from Election

Andrea Schlageter won re-election as Chair of the Ocean Beach Planning Board held Wednesday night, April 15. Schalageter, of course, also was re-elected to the Board during the March annual election as one of the two “at-large” members. She received a relatively high vote of confidence with 28 ballots in her favor.

The election was held on March 4th, from 4pm until 7pm in the OB Recreation Center on Santa Monica Avenue. In this election, voters were allowed to vote for the candidate in their registered district, and in addition, the At Large candidate.

The results were supposed to have been certified by the Board at its April 1 meeting, but the meeting held via Zoom was “zoom-bombed” and it had to be rescheduled to Wednesday night. Wednesday night’s meeting was held via another platform and came off successful.

The entire Executive Board was also re-elected, including Kevin Hastings as vice-chair, Tracy Dezenso as secretary and Craig Klein as treasurer.

In terms of the Board election, the high-lights are that Tracy Dezenzo won re-election in District 1 with 13 votes. Kevin Hastings won re-election in District 6.

Two write-in candidates won: Numan Stotz was re-elected in District 2, and Nicole Ueno won a seat in District 7. Virginia Wilson in District 3 and Anthony Cuilla in District 4 both won easy re-elections.

Jane Gawronski was appointed to fill the empty seat in District 2, and Derek Dudek was appointed to the one in District 1.

There still remains an empty seat in District 6. 68 votes were cast.

Here are the full results:

D1 Tracy Dezenzo 13 votes;

D2 no candidate

D3 Virginia Wilson 5

D4 Anthony Cuilla 2

D5 Numan Stotz 2, write in candidate

D6 Jan Gawronski 7

Kevin Hastings 8,

D7 Nicole Ueno 3, write in candidate

AL Andrea Schlageter 28

The Election Subcommittee on the 2020 Planning Board elections was Richard Merriman, Chair & George McCalla II member.

Jane was appointed to D2 and Derek Dudek to the vacant D1 odd seat. D6 odd is the only board vacancy.