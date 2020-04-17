San Diego County COVID-19 Numbers

Here are the current numbers of San Diego County COVID-19 cases (as of last night at 11:00 pm – Thursday):

75 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday;

3 new deaths Thursday,

2,087 cases in San Diego County;

63 deaths now in this county;

29,000 individuals in the County have been tested for COVID-19,

around 96% of those tested, have tested negative for the virus.

Number of Hospitalizations

507 hospitalizations, an increase of 19 from Wednesday;

181 of those patients being treated in intensive care units, an increase of 8 from Wednesday.

12.6 days is county’s “doubling rate” for hospitalizations

15.3 days is ICU admittance length;

7.6 days it would take to double the number of deaths;

Testing Numbers

903 positive-testing individuals have recovered, an increase of 222 from Wednesday.

24.3% of positive-testing individuals have been hospitalized – remains steady from Wednesday;

8.7% have been sent to an ICU – remains steady from Wednesday.

3% is county’s death rate for those testing positive for the illness is 3% – – remains steady from Wednesday;

Ethnicity – the deaths in which race/ethnicity was tracked,

52% were white,

36% Latino,

8% Asian,

2% Pacific Islander

2% multiple races,

race or ethnicity not established in 13 deaths.

