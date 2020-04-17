San Diego County COVID-19 Numbers

Here are the current numbers of San Diego County COVID-19 cases (as of last night at 11:00 pm – Thursday):
- 75 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday;
- 3 new deaths Thursday,
- 2,087 cases in San Diego County;
- 63 deaths now in this county;
- 29,000 individuals in the County have been tested for COVID-19,
- around 96% of those tested, have tested negative for the virus.
Number of Hospitalizations
- 507 hospitalizations, an increase of 19 from Wednesday;
- 181 of those patients being treated in intensive care units, an increase of 8 from Wednesday.
- 12.6 days is county’s “doubling rate” for hospitalizations
- 15.3 days is ICU admittance length;
- 7.6 days it would take to double the number of deaths;
Testing Numbers
- 903 positive-testing individuals have recovered, an increase of 222 from Wednesday.
- 24.3% of positive-testing individuals have been hospitalized – remains steady from Wednesday;
- 8.7% have been sent to an ICU – remains steady from Wednesday.
- 3% is county’s death rate for those testing positive for the illness is 3% – – remains steady from Wednesday;
Ethnicity – the deaths in which race/ethnicity was tracked,
- 52% were white,
- 36% Latino,
- 8% Asian,
- 2% Pacific Islander
- 2% multiple races,
- race or ethnicity not established in 13 deaths.
