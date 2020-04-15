Ocean Beach Planners Having Special Meeting Tonight Via WebEX – Wed., April 15, 2020

The OB Planning Board is holding a special meeting tonight, Wednesday, April 15. It will be held electronically and those who pre-register, will be able to enjoy the meeting, via WebEX.

The special meeting is being held because their regularly scheduled meeting on April 1 was “zoom bombed” and disrupted to the point they had to adjoin. So, it’s basically the same agenda as for that meeting. Hopefully this platform and procedure will provide confidentiality and prevent another disruption.

Please remember to register before the meeting so the meeting info can be sent to you the meeting info. Without registration you will not get the info. Registration link is at the bottom of the agenda.

Here is the official agenda: