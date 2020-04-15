What Does It Mean to Be an Obcean? A New Podcast for OB Answers the Question

Corey Bruins has taken it upon himself to start a new podcast about Ocean Beach, and it’s called “The Obcean.”

It seems only fitting to kick off the first episode of the OBcean podcast with thoughts from OBceans about what it means to be an OBcean.

We hear stories from Mike James, Frank Gormlie, and others about how this identifying label of ‘OBcean’ inherited it’s meaning over the past 60 years.

Thanks to our Guest Contributors [in order of contribution]: Anthony Ciulla, Carter Moss, April Calzada, Jaymie Horak, Mike James, Frank Gormlie

Go here for the Spotify recording.